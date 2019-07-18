BROOKVILLE — Rylee Grace Welsh of Brockway is the 2019 Jefferson County Fair Queen. She was crowned Sunday afternoon after competing with six other girls from Jefferson County.
The new queen is the daughter of Erin Welsh of Brockway. She will be a junior at Brockway Jr.-Sr. High School, where she is active in many clubs and sports. She is also active in Girl Scouts and was the April 2019 Civil Air Patrol cadet of the month. Her platform is autism awareness.
During the competition she said she believes the Jefferson County Fair “is the embodiment of us and our hard work; there is something for everyone.”
Besides her crown and sash, Queen Rylee will receive a $1,000 scholarship for college.
Chosen as first runner-up was Brianna Lynn Barnett, daughter of Susan and Kenneth Barnett of Brookville. She will be a junior at Brookville Area High School.
Winning the Fans’ Choice trophy was Marissa Lea King, daughter of Amy and Jerry King of Reynoldsville. She also received the award for the best essay.
Others competing in the queen’s pageant were Tia Michelle Barnett, daughter of Susan and Kenneth Barnett of Brookville; Nevada Lee Hetrick of Knoxdale, daughter of Tori Stitzinger and Buck Hetrick; Danielle Marie Maring of Brookville, daughter of Charlene and Josh; and Regan Bethany Reitz, daughter of Celeste and James Reitz of Brookville.
The contestants competed in a pre-pageant interview, essay contest, impromptu question and evening gown event.
Junior Queen
Claire Elizabeth Haines, a sophomore at Brookville Area High School, is the 2019 Junior Queen. She is the daughter of Aaron and Sara Haines.
In introducing herself to the audience Claire said, “God has my future and I have no reason to worry.” For her talent presentation she sang a favorite song.
Chosen as first runner-up was Samantha Ann Barber, 13-year-old daughter of Jenna and Nick Barber of Brockway. Her talent presentation was a song which asked the question, what does it look like in heaven?
Named second runner-up was Selena Rae Elizabeth Buttery, daughter of Susan and Steven Buttery of Brockway. She sang “One Day.” Selena also received the Fans’ Choice award.
Also participating in the junior queen contest were Kaydence Ariel Tyree of Punxsutawney, granddaughter of Christine Tyree and Walter Foster, and Jordan Dawn Merritts of Punxsutawney, daughter of Jacqueline and Scott Merritts.
Junior queen contestants also answered impromptu questions and gave talent presentations.
Princess
Eleven-year-old Anna Lee Brubaker of Brockway is the new Jefferson County Fair Princess. She is the daughter of Amy and Shawn Brubaker, and will be in seventh grade.
For her talent presentation Anna accompanied herself on keyboard as she sang a song about rainbows.
First runner-up in the princess contest was Carlee Elizabeth Lindemuth, 10-year-old daughter of Alex and Shawn Lindemuth of Brookville. She played a flute solo, “1,000 Years.” Carlee also received the Fans’ Choice award.
Second runner-up was Emelia Elizabeth Gow, nine-year-old daughter of Sara and James Gow of Brookville. She accompanied herself on keyboard as she sang a song about who built the ark.
Also participating in the princess contest were Calista Ann Reitz, daughter of Cindie and Christopher Reitz of Punxsutawney; Emma Delaney Wilson, daughter of Jamie Wilson of Sigel; Alexxus Marie Arriana Runyon, daughter of Mary and Robert Runyon of Punxsutawney; Elliana Noelle Gow, daughter of Sara and James Gow of Brookville; Madelynn Renae Melton, daughter of Kassandra Rager and Seth Melton of Brookville; and Nora Tracey O’Donnell, daughter of Molly and Jarrett O’Donnell of Brookville.
The princess contestants answered impromptu questions before presenting their talent programs.
All contestants in the pageant received matching pink t-shirts.
The fair queen, junior queen and princess are participating in activities at the fairgrounds throughout the week. They will continue to represent the fair in various events to be held in the county during the coming year.