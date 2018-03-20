BROOKVILLE — After several months of little communication with the school district, HHSDR Architects/Engineers of Pittsburgh is ready to present its feasibility study to the Brookville Area School Board.
HHSDR was hired by the board in November to proceed with a feasibility study that may determine the future structure of the district’s elementary schools.
HHSDR has worked with several area school districts, including Clarion, Punxsutawney and Oil City. “Each school is looked at individually. All options are on the table to help you make an informed decision,” said Bob Englebaugh when he presented his initial overview to the board in October.
HHSDR will present its feasibility study to the school board at the work session on April 9. A meeting was held Monday with several members of the administrative staff.
Discussion on the feasibility study began in August 2017, when then-president Frank Bartley told the board he would “like to begin discussion about the movement of the young folks from Northside to Pinecreek,” beginning in the 2018-19 school year.
The cost of the study is $6,300.
At the close of the meeting, Sigel resident and former high school principal Herb McConnell asked the board, “If the feasibility study is to be presented next month, it must be nearly completed. Where is the public input into the study?”
The board continued its discussion Monday night of ways to keep students more informed about security measures at the school.
Student representative Dalynn Park reported on last week’s Spirit Week activities, including a pep rally on Friday afternoon. “It was the best Spirit Week I’ve ever had,” she said. Park thanked the schools for extra security measures, including having all students pass through metal detectors, on Friday. “The extra security provided on Friday made the school feel secure. We were safe that day,” she said.
To further increase student participation in security the board is looking at holding two forums, one for students and one for the community, under the guidance of BAHS alumna Tina Nabatchi, an expert in such matters. More details will be announced as plans are formulated.
Several personnel matters were approved by the board.
- Resignations for retirement purposes were accepted from Susan Brant and Lori Cieleski. Brant is a learning support teacher, employed by the district for 35 years, and Cieleski is a confidential secretary, employed by the district for 25 years. “With the experience those years have brought to the district, these are certainly accepted with regret,” said board member Fred Park.
- The board hired Kathy Ruth as a business office assistant/payroll, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Pam Yates. She will begin April 16, at a rate of $14.50 per hour.
- The board also approved increasing the position of business office assistant/accounting from 33 hours per week to 40 hours per week.
- Staff hired for the extended school year included Morgan Easterbrook, Elice Haymaker and Shannon Martini, teachers; Jeannine Burkett, Jennifer Ross, Patricia Gordon and Karen Bowdish, aides, up to 12 days; and Martha Cunningham, nurse.
- Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes was Kathleen Motter of Sigel, support personnel.
- Approved as a volunteer softball coach was Adam Neill, pending receipt of all required paperwork.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 7 p.m. Monday, April 9, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
