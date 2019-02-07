DuBOIS — Brookville Behavioral Health has reorganized its board of directors and settled into a new downtown DuBois office, ready to continue serving the local community.
Chief Executive Officer Ron Park said BBH is doing everything possible to separate itself from the recent trial involving Glenn Tetro.
Tetro, former co-owner of the DuBois office, was found guilty of three first-degree felonies last week. The charges stemmed from accusations that Tetro had sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl over a four-year period.
The BBH board expanded from three members to five, each of whom are community-based, including a nurse and a business owner, Park says. The board also changed its bylaws.
BBH was previously “very private,” Park said, and its leadership hopes to change that in the future, forming local partnerships and hosting fundraisers as well.
BBH moved from its Beaver Drive location to the second floor of the old bank building in downtown DuBois as of Dec. 1, Park said. The building is currently being remodeled to incorporate other businesses and apartments as well.
“We are working on linkage agreements,” he said. “We want to be plugged into the community.”
The main BBH in Brookville also recently moved to a new location – the Charles Medical Center building on Allegheny Boulevard. Another future goal includes eventually moving the Brookville-based office to DuBois as well, Park says.
For those worried about downtown parking, the third parking lot, marked “private” and located behind the DuBois Public Library, is owned by BBH and open to patients, Park said.
The new location will also be a benefit to local businesses in town, Park says. Throughout its four offices, BBH just passed 1,003 clients.
Despite recent events and relocations, BBH is dedicated to providing high-quality services to clients, Park says.
“It’s been a journey to get to where we are at,” Park said. “We’re moving onward and upward.”
