BROOKVILLE — Because of the compassion of one local couple, many residents of the Brookville area are feeling just a little safer these days. Erika and Terrence Nicholson are holding clinics, offering the Moderna vaccine to those who want to receive the shot to help fight the spread of coronavirus.
The Nicholsons, owners of Means-Lauf SuperDrug in Brookville, said they wanted to do something to help the community during the COVID pandemic.
“It is really important to us to get our community safe. We feel like that’s our job. With COVID we felt like there was really nothing we could do to help, but now we can,” Erika Nicholson said.
As vaccine has become available, “we have been doing the vaccines for almost a month,” she said, “with nearly 4,000 people receiving the vaccine.” She said most of the people receiving the vaccine so far have been “older people, but we’ve had a mixture.” Among those included in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1 for the vaccine are people over 65 or those ages 16 to 64 with certain health conditions.
The task of providing that many shots has kept their team busy. “Our pharmacy team, my husband and I are literally working 16 and 18 hours a day to make these clinics happen,” she said, “but it’s important. It needs to be done.”
Nicholson also gives a lot of credit to the volunteers who have been helping at the clinics. “I couldn’t do it without all the volunteers,” she said. “We’ve had so many volunteers and honestly, without them, I don’t think we could do it, because it is important to maintain the customer service at the store and still be able to offer these off-site clinics to take care of people.”
Anyone who would like to get on the list for a future clinic is asked to go online to www.meanslauf.com, rather than calling the pharmacy. “In the upper left hand corner they can pick COVID vaccination, where they can register to join our list,” she said. “Our consent form is also online and they can download that as well.”
As vaccine is available, “the wait is not too bad,” she said. “We are going to be starting second doses here shortly, so that will slow us down a little bit until we get those second doses done. Then we will start back into first doses.” She said during the second dose phase, “we will still be doing some first doses, but not as many.
“We are really enjoying it” because “we are getting the community done. It’s exhausting, but we are loving it,” she said.