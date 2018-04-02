BROOKVILLE — Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Brookville Laurel Queen Pageant. The pageant will be held on Saturday, June 9 at the Brookville Area High School.
This is a scholarship pageant and the new queen will receive a cash award of $1,500, the runner-up $1,000 and Miss Congeniality, $500.
The pageant is open to any female between the ages of 16-20.
The contestant must be a legal resident of Pennsylvania and must be single.
Contestants must compete in the following categories: an essay, the opening musical number, a talent competition, an evening gown competition and must answer impromptu questions.
Contestants will be required to attend all rehearsals as well as an informational meeting.
Contestants must supply a photo suitable for publication.
The deadline for applying to the pageant is Wednesday, April 18.
A complete set of the rules will be provided to successful applicants.
Applications may be submitted to: Mrspops3006@hotmail.com.
