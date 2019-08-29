BROOKVILLE — With the end of the summer reading program at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library, the summer interns’ time at the library comes to an end as well.
The library received the YALSA/ Dollar General Teen Summer Intern Grant to hire interns Chloe Buzard and Hannah Fritsch to help with its summer reading program.
The grant is made possible with the assistance of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, and the Brookville store’s assistant managers Eric Carlson and Susan Park.
The library received this grant before, but not in the past couple of years. Library workers agreed the presence of the interns helped to enhance this year’s summer reading program for children.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without them. I relied on them... They helped make some of my visions become real with their creativity,” Amanda Mignogna, the children’s coordinator, said.
The interns worked directly with the children’s summer program to learn all the possibilities a library can offer. This intern program is not just to give the interns work experience, but to help them discover what they do and don’t like in possible future careers.
“Even the little things helped me see what I would appreciate in a career,” Fritsch said.
Buzard and Fritsch were told from the start of the summer they would be running their own lesson towards the end of the summer. This gave them several weeks to plan ahead and learn what they could do for a day of the summer program.
The interns took everything they learned from the first five weeks of helping Mignogna with the children to plan their own day. They read books to them, sang songs, and planned crafts for them to do. They also had to make sure they had a snack arranged for the day.
Buzard said she felt a lot of pressure planning her own day because she felt like the children were relying on her for fun. She said she learned a lot more through doing than she would’ve realized by simply watching Mignogna run the day’s events.
One of the most rewarding experiences for Buzard was to help the older children make a craft or project, and see them take it their parents proud to show what they had done.
The interns will be leaving the library with a better idea of what can be done in a library other than just checking books in and out.