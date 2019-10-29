BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man faces felony corruption of minors and charges for unlawful contact with minors following a March 11 CHILDLINE case.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against John Wayne Kunselman, 49, of Brookville, on Oct. 24, including two felony charges for unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, two misdemeanor charges for indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old and disorderly conduct, and a summary charge for harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim gave the same report of the alleged events during several different interviews with police and the Child Advocacy Center.
Reportedly, the victim said she was lying in bed with her sibling, and Kunselman was lying on the opposite side. Kunselman got up to help the victim’s mother who had just had surgery, then went to sleep on the living room couch. The victim’s sibling woke up and wanted Kunselman to come back to bed and went downstairs to get him.
When Kunselman got back in bed, he got in on the side the victim was laying on, facing her. The victim reportedly said Kunselman touched her inappropriately, she shoved Kunselman away, and he got up and went to the other side of the bed, acting as if nothing had happened. A video of the interview was provided to police by CAC.
According to the affidavit, when police interviewed Kunselman in April about the incident, he gave a similar account of the events.
The victim was brought to the police station for a follow-up interview in October, and again gave a similar account to the events as in the CAC interview.
Kunselman has been in the Jefferson County Prison since July 11 in lieu of $40,000 bail on previous charges related to a standoff situation in which he was involved in that took place in Brookville in May. That case is scheduled for jury selection on November 12.
A preliminary hearing for the charges related to this case is scheduled for Dec. 3 with District Judge Gregory Bazylak in Brookville.