BROOKVILE — Memorial Day will be observed in Brookville at 6 p.m. Monday, May 28, at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
The service will open with Jefferson County American Legion Commander James A. McCurdy, who is the master of ceremonies.
James Porter, chaplain, American Legion Post 102, will offer the invocation and closing prayer.
Boy Scout Troop 64 will lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Musical selections, including the National Anthem, will be performed by the Brookville Community Band.
The featured speaker will be Herbert McConnell, former Brookville Area High School principal and a Vietnam War veteran.
Bill Littlefield, American Legion Post 102 commander and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 204 commander, will provide Memorial Day comments.
Col. Elizabeth Milford (Ret.) will read a list of the recently deceased veterans.
Members of The American Legion and V.F.W. will lay the memorial wreaths.
The members of the Brookville Honor Guard will provide a rifle salute to the dead followed by “Taps.”
