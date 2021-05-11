BROOKVILLE — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic was the topic of several discussions at the monthly work session of the Brookville Area School Board Monday evening.
Superintendent Erich May told the board the prom will still be held Thursday, June 3, at the high school, rather than at Chateau D’Argy in downtown Brookville, as originally planned. “When we were planning the prom, we felt the Chateau was not a big enough space when we were being urged to provide outdoor seating for the prom, so we moved it to the high school.”
May said the $1,500 deposit was returned to the senior class. Tickets for the prom will be $20 per person or $35 per couple, to cover expenses, including such things as a DJ, food and decorations.
“We’re working to provide a memorable experience for our students,” he said.
MasksReferring to a report made to the board several months ago, May said, “The universal face covering orders in the commonwealth are still very much in place. We continue to enforce mask-wearing, whether you are vaccinated or not. We are masking up here at Brookville through the end of the school year.”
VaccinationsDr. Shaun Sheehan, who oversees all the emergency room operations in the Penn Highlands network, talked briefly about the importance of receiving the COVID vaccinations.
He said the vaccine was developed so quickly because of extensive research on treatments for cancer, which were able to be adapted to treat the coronavirus.
At this time, he said, about half the population of Jefferson County has received two doses of the vaccine. Monday approval was given for children ages 12 and older to receive the vaccine.
Using statistics found on the John Hopkins database, Sheehan said that as of April 26, 95 million people had been vaccinated in the United States, with 9,245 of those people developing COVID. “That is only 0.000000697 percent. There were only 132 deaths from COVID after people had been vaccinated, so it seems like a pretty successful tool to fight the virus.”
Saying that a downward trend is developing, he pointed out that in the early stages of the pandemic, most of the persons hospitalized with the virus were 65 or older. “Now what we are actually seeing is a group of ages 18 to 49 as the most hospitalized.”
Referring to reported variants of the coronavirus, Sheehan said, “If we don’t continue to vaccinate, we allow the variants to spread. Variants of the virus are present in Pennsylvania, and we need to stop the reservoir for the variants to go to.”
Sheehan said “this virus presents itself in many ways, and the after-effects of COVID are pretty significant. The vaccine is an essential level of treatment, and we can do this together.”
Classroom activities
Michele Confer, elementary counselor, and three teachers from Pinecreek Elementary School gave a powerpoint presentation highlighting the activities of students as the schools struggle to recover from COVID.
Confer said, “COVID and this pandemic has changed all our lives. Our world has turned upside down. Despite the challenges we persevered, worked together and put our students first.”
First-grade teacher Amber Beichner said students looked forward to doing hands-on projects in their classrooms. “Students were able to get together in small groups” while following the rules. Describing some of the activities they enjoyed, such as learning how to make butter, she said, “They wouldn’t have been able to do that if we were all at home.”
Second-grade teacher Alan Ochs talked about STEM projects his students have completed during the year. He said one of the most popular projects was designing, marketing and selling a product.
Second-grade teacher Lauren Nosker also highlighted some of the activities enjoyed by older students, including the annual walk to school event, honoring veterans, Red Ribbon Week and planting trees.
In summing up the activities of the year, Confer said, “We can’t say enough about the parents of this district and how thankful we are. We all worked together and it was a fabulous year that you can’t measure with data. One student said it best when she told her teacher, ‘I know you are happy with my work because I can see your eyes smiling at me.’”