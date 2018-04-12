Weather Alert

PAC031-053-065-141453- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FL.A.0040.180416T1747Z-180417T0745Z/ /COKP1.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ 1053 AM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Watch for The Clarion River At Cooksburg * from Monday afternoon to late Monday night. * At 10:00 AM Friday the stage was 4.7 feet. * Minor flooding is possible. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Monday early afternoon. $$