BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority will be doing the annual flushing of water lines starting April 17. The purpose of the line flushing is to remove any sediment in the lines and to check for the proper operation of fire hydrants.
Some areas may be interconnected and as one area is flushed, it may create a problem with low water pressure in another area. Rusty water may also be temporarily present.
Flushing will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude by 4 p.m. If any problem persists with water quality of pressure, call the authority office at 849-5320.
Following is the proposed schedule:
Tuesday, April 17: S & W Pike; Progress Street, Allegheny Boulevard and Windy Knoll.
Wednesday, April 18: Alaska; Jenks Street and Terri-Glenn.
Thursday, April 19: Industrial Park, Route 28 North, ILO (Pinecreek Manor), Port Barnett, Evans Street, Ridge Street, Pride Street and Route 322 to Pinecreek Elementary.
Friday, April 20: Walnut, Oak, Church, N. Barnett, N. Pickering, Sayer and Jefferson streets, and Elm Drive/Marlin Street.
Monday, April 23: Craig, Pine, Valley, W. Main, S. Main, and Thompson streets, and Maidson Avenue from White to S. Main.
Tuesday, April 24: Main Street, Madison Avenue from White to Franklin, Race Street, Mabon Street, Catholic Hill, S. White Street and Maple Street.
Wednesday, April 25: Richards Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, Northview Drive, and Short, Clark and Brush streets.
Thursday, April 26: Hastings, Hiawatha, Federal, Rebecca and East Main streets, Central Avenue Extension and Middle Street.
Friday, April 27: Euclid, Western, Central and Long avenues, Sixth Street, Taylor Street and Belgiumtown.
Monday, April 30: Brookville Borough to Corsica Borough line.
Tuesday, May 1: Downtown Corsica.
