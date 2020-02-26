BROOKVILLE — The Robertsons moved from Missouri to Brookville to open up their own Veterinary Clinic, coming back to Sarah Robertson’s hometown.
Sarah Robertson, who goes by her maiden name of Pierson in the clinic, grew up in Brookville. She has lived in Missouri for the past 10 years. Her husband, Daniel Robertson, has lived his whole life in Missouri.
The couple made the decision to come back to Brookville because they were looking for the perfect spot to open their own clinic, and fit them.
“We always knew we wanted to own our own business, and we were looking for the perfect spot and this just kind of fit the bill. We really enjoy spending time outdoors, and this is an awesome area to do it,” Sarah Robertson said.
Her parents and grandparents are also still living in the area, so they have family here.
Daniel Robertson grew up in Missouri, and is familiar with the larger animals they will be accepting at their clinic. He began working with horses in high school while volunteering at a summer camp, and completed several externships during graduate school with mixed animals. His focus during veterinary school was in large animal medicine.
“I think as you get to know us, you’ll find that Dr. Sarah and I both like to spend time with you, talking to you about your pets, getting to know you. We’re pretty hands on, and we’re here to help,” Daniel Robertson said.
Sarah Robertson said she was always interested in medicine in general. She turned towards veterinary medicine because as a vet, she gets to do a bit of everything, especially in a rural area. She completed undergraduate school at Penn State before going to veterinary school at the University of Missouri. She has worked in both mixed animal and small animals practices in the past.
The couple met when they were attending vet school together, and both graduated in 2014.
“We really have felt very welcomed. I think every flower shop within a 15 mile radius has been here,” Robertson said. “We’re really feeling the love from the community, which is great.”