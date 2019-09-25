BROOKVILLE — The farmers and artisan market season is coming to a close in Brookville Friday.
The farmer’s market is one of the most steady events to utilize the town square since its completion in 2016. When the market first began in 2017, vendors met in the square on the first and third weekends from June to October.
This year, C.R.E.A.T.E. Brookville changed the schedule of the market. After hearing some complaints that people had come to town looking for the market, only to realize they had the wrong weekend, Bill Stein and Christine Hoffman asked vendors if they would be willing to have a weekly market.
“A lot of our vendors had said they thought it would be better to do it, and they were willing to come every week,” Hoffman said. “That’s also why we shortened it ... we decided to go from July to the end of September.”
Since changing to an every week market, the sign-up sheets allow vendors to choose if they can do every week, or only certain weeks. C.R.E.A.T.E. Brookville is willing to work with the vendors to have as much variety as they can, even if that means only certain weeks.
“We try to keep the market laid back so you can do a full season if you want, but some people can’t commit every week,” she said. “So they can choose what weeks they are willing to participate.”
Stein said the vendors can save a bit of money by signing up for the whole season. He also said they would like to see more artisans participate in the market. The two have been going around to many art fairs and vendors to pass out forms for the market to try and bring in more artisans.
They also tried to have live music every week for the market. The only week they didn’t have a live performance was during the courthouse anniversary celebration. Even then, Punxsutawney Band played just down the street at the courthouse steps.
The musician for the final market on Friday will be the Sean Howard Orchestra from Indiana. They won’t be able to bring the whole orchestra, but it should be a show worth seeing.
“Some of the events when we had some popular bands, it’s nice,” he said. “This place gets crowded, people were sitting all over, kids running around. That’s what we envisioned; people walking around town on Friday evening just looking for something to do.”
Hoffman and Stein are already trying to book musicians for next year’s market. They said they have a limited budget for their musicians, but they do always make sure they pay them. They try to post who the musician is each week, and what vendors will be at the market on their Facebook pages.
“I do feel like there have been a lot of really great supporters this year who are continuing to come back, but we need more of the community to support fresh local food. These people work really hard to grow their products all year long and make sure that it’s quality,” Hoffman said.
The two look forward to continuing the market next season, and invite the community to join them for the last week of the market for 2019 on Friday.