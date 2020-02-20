BROOKVILLE — A group of students from Jeff Tech were applauded by the Brookville Area School Board Monday night.
The students attended the board’s work session to showcase some of the projects they work on in their shops in recognition of National Career and Tech Ed Month. Barry Fillman, administrative director at Jeff Tech, said, “This gives us an opportunity to celebrate the difference career and tech ed makes in the lives of the students and their families, and also for the good of the community. Thank you for all of your support of Jeff Tech.”
Presenting their projects were:
- Hunter Bailey, Brookville, and James Fetterman, sophomores in the metal fabricating shop. Both earned a second-place win at Skills USA with a 3’ x 6’ table they built. “We only had two weeks and a certain amount of materials to build this project,” Fetterman said. “It was definitely an experience, and we want to do it again next year,” Bailey said. Following graduation from Jeff Tech, Bailey hopes to go to work in the pipeline industry.
- Pheonix Neiswonger, Brookville. A freshman in the cosmetology shop, she showed a hairstyle which includes both Dutch and French braids. She said the cosmetology shop teaches styles, cuts and coloring of hair. Students also learn nails, make-up, facials and body care. She hopes to open her own salon.
- Skylar Allshouse, Brookville. A sophomore in the metal fabrication shop, she earned first place at Skills USA in the individual sculpture event with an eagle’s head. Each piece of the sculpture was hand cut, and the project took three months to complete. She will represent Jeff Tech at the state competition in Hershey in April. Following graduation, she said she would like to pursue a career in welding by “going to the Air Force to weld planes.”
- Garrett Zimmerman, Brookville. A sophomore in the diesel mechanics program, he plans to buy a truck and start his own company, “using the skills I learned here to service and inspect my truck and equipment.” He listed a few of the skills he is learning in his shop.
- Thomas Weaver Jr., Brookville. A freshman in the auto collision shop, he will be a second-generation graduate of Jeff Tech. His presentation included showing a car part he had repaired, talking about the welding, grinding, sanding and painting. “When I first started going to Jeff Tech it was nerve wracking, but also exciting,” he said. “My career goal is to be an auto body specialist.”
- Jon Silvis, Brookville. A senior in the digital media program, he is learning to “build and fix websites,” as well as some graphic design and marketing for Jeff Tech. He said “it is a really fun program, jam-packed with everything. It gets people out of their comfort zone.”
- Kiera Shaffer, Brookville. A senior in the health assistant program, she is a CNA at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney. Her career goal is to become a neo-natal nurse. She talked about some of the skills she has learned and stressed the importance of hand-washing in prevent the spread of disease.
School board president Don Gill thanked the students for their presentation, saying, “you represented your home districts very well. We all know what an untapped resource Jeff Tech is. Thank you for the hard work you do, and for showing us what you do.”