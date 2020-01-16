PUNXSUTAWNEY — Students from Brookville High School visited the Weather Discovery Center here Tuesday morning for a day focused on weather and groundhogs.
The students were guided through the Weather Discovery Center by April Astorino, director of education and programming. She began the day with a classroom activity in which the students learned about snow. A craft at the conclusion of the demonstration saw them making their own snowflake.
The students also used the small theatre room in the center to watch educational clips about the weather. Once the videos were completed, the learning continued with the exhibits. Astorino took the students to each of the exhibits and explained how they related to weather.
A popular exhibit with the students was the Twist and Shout, which is a slide that mimics a tornado. Once the students get to the top, strong air is blown on them like wind. As they slide down, they knock down a “house” made of soft blocks, like a tornado.
The students also enjoyed the green screen station where they were allowed to act as weather reporters. There is a live feed for weather in the area that students can use to give weather reports on the green screen.
After visiting the exhibits, the students returned to the classroom for a visit from Punxsutawney Phil. Phil was brought to the center by Official Handler John Griffiths.
Griffiths spent some time speaking to the students about the lore of Punxsutawney Phil, as well as facts about groundhogs in general. He taught them that groundhog’s teeth never stop growing, which is why they like to chew on wood.
He also told them most groundhogs live between four and ten years, but that Phil is much older than the average groundhog. This is because of the Groundhog Elixir he is fed during the Elixir Ceremony each year, adding seven years onto his life for every sip he takes, Griffiths said.
Griffiths also told them that though they live in Brookville, they play an important part in the upcoming Groundhog Day celebration. He said since Punxsutawney only has one hotel, many visitors stay in the surrounding areas when they attend Groundhog Day. He asked them if they would help Phil by being ambassadors of the festival, and being kind to any visitors they see in their town for the weekend.
Phil was taken out of his traveling cage for photos with the group before leaving to return to his burrow at the library.