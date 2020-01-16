BROOKVILLE — Brookville Volunteer Fire Company’s new fire chief, Chris Henry, has been a volunteer in fire companies for 20 plus years.
He is a third generation firefighter. ‘My grandfather, my father, neighbors, uncles, cousins,” he lists as all those around him that led the way to being a firefigther, calling it a “family business.”
He began as a firefighter at Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department but left the fire service for a few years before moving just north of Brookville on Route 36 a few years ago. It was after that move that he joined Brookville VFC four years ago.
The role of fire chief is not new to Henry. He was fire chief at Pine Creek before he took a hiatus from fire service. “I did it before and then they wanted me to do it again,” he said of the Brookville VFC firefighters.
He was elected to the one-year term within the past week. Prior to taking on the role of chief, Henry was the third assistant fire chief.
Brookville VFC has 30 members on the active duty list, although Henry says not everyone is very active, “but they’re all great.”
He has reason to be proud of them as 2019 stats shared with Brookville Borough Council members Monday showed a four minute response time and an average of eight members per call.
Henry says such a statistic is “very great for a volunteer company.”
Training never endsHenry wants to increase training this year which fits into the number one goal for every fire chief, which is “to make sure all the members come back safe and sound from every alarm.
“That’s a big priority,” he says of that number one goal. He also wants to “increase our capabilities through training.”
When asked if there is any particular area he would like to see improvement in, he doesn’t hestitate to say “everything. Everybody can always get better.”
Training is important in firefighting. Members of the Brookville VFC train the “first Monday of the month is our meeting, and then the other three are training nights. And then we do some weekend, Saturday trainings. Plus any classes that get put on throughout the county for state training,” he says.
They will also utilize the fire school building in DuBois if they want to go there as a company. “Currently we have two members taking the basic fire school up there.”
Henry says the firefighters at Brookville VFC have a “good variety of training. We do have water rescue awareness training, vehicle rescue, other specialized rescue and of course there’s lots of different fire fighting type classes that you can get training on.” They even have to be prepared for calls to Interstate 80. Henry noted the fire company has its own section there for which it is responsible. They are also trained for some hazardous material responses.
“Every firefighter, every fire company takes about basically the same training. You gotta have the basics of hazardous material is incorporated into the basic fire school. And there’s different levels of that on how far the individual firefighter wants to go,” he says. “They get their initial awareness level through the basic fire” training.
RecruitingAmong the men and women he oversees at the fire station are five junior firefighters, who are learning what being a firefighter entails.
The search for recruits at most rural fire companies is an ongoing priority. “We’re always looking for ways to try to recruit membership,” Henry says. “It’s a tough thing. It’s basically an individual person making time to do it and having the interest to do it. We’re always accepting applications.”
If anyone is interesting in becoming a firefighter, Henry says they can “just stop down here. Monday nights, there’s always somebody here at the meeting and training nights.”
Being a firefighter comes with a lot of commitment. Coming from a family of firefighters, Henry said “it was just expected. Lots of meals, lots of events, lots of things missed.”
Even with knowing that going into it and everything he’s experienced in his 20 plus years, Henry says, “Sure, helping the community is always worth it.”
“It’s a dying breed – volunteer firefighters...the numbers of firefighters have dropped off drastically so if anybody has any interest in it, we have to encourage it.”
Times changeComing from a family of firefighters, was there any advice that he received that has stuck with him?
“Always keep your head on the swivel, keep an open mind to everything. Things change rapidly. And they have.
“My grandfather’s passed away now but I’m sure it was completely different when he first started compared to when people were first starting now and it’s quite different from when I first started. Fire departments are being called to everything now. We’re the first line of defensive for everything. Anything that goes wrong and we’re the first ones they call.
“I’ve got to deal with anything from fires, vehicle accidents, medical calls to acts of violence to civil disturbance, everything. We have to be ready for everything.”
Being prepared means training – a lot. While it is the same basic training overall, Henry does note that now “they throw in all the other things, especially since 9/11 happened...which increase the hours, which increases the commitment from the members. And, which puts stress and pressure on them being volunteers to have to take time away from their personal life.”
Time away from family is high when the requirements of the station are factored in. “They’ve got to take care of the place, the maintenance on the trucks, we have fundraise, meetings and then on top of that take the training and the training never stops.
“Rightfully so because you never stop learning. The community depends on us and requires us to be ready for everything,” he said.
Community supportHenry says community members can, if they have any interest at all, stop by. We’re glad to give you a tour, an explanation of what’s, required what goes on. Maybe that will spark more interest that they would want to join. Donations are always appreciated.”
While the company does send out a donation letter in the early spring, donations are accepted anytime and can be sent to the fire station. They also hold two fundraisers – a gun raffle that is coming up in March and a golf scramble in the fall.
One of the current needs of the station is to replace a 1995 engine. Most of the vehicles are used for 20 plus years before a replacement is sought, he noted. They try to keep the vehicles in tip-top working order and condition but “as with everything time takes it toll on them.”
MisconceptionsHenry said the only concept that firefighters are just sitting around the station having fun is wrong. “It’s life or death. Usually when you hear the fire whistle blow or see us on the street, it’s because somebody is having a bad day.
Most calls are bad for firefighters. “They all individually have their bad points. You have a fire and somebody lost their possessions, their home. Of course, vehicle accidents, people get hurt. Everybody who’s having the emergency it’s the worst time of their life. So it’s all bad. The best calls are we get there and don’t have to do anything.” He stressed that firefighters don’t like to be asked what the worst call they’ve responded to. Henry says they don’t want to have to remember any more than they absolutely have to when it comes to the tragedies they responded to.
The work doesn’t end for the firefighters once the call has been handled. “There’s a lot of cleaning to do. All the equipment has to be clean and ready to go for the next one,” he said. “There’s a lot of behind the scenes work that the public doesn’t see.”
Chief’s roleSo what does the role of fire chief encompass?
“I call the overall command of the fire scene, to give the direction to the all the firefighters,” Henry said. It’s his responsibility to keep firefighters safe and determine if a fire is too dangerous for a firefighter to enter a structure. He also handles any paperwork, such as alarm incidents, for the station. However, the station has “a rank structure so when I’m not there the highest ranking officer is in command of the call and has to fill out all the paperwork.”
Being a fire chief “is basically a full-time job.” He doesn’t think about the time it takes, he just does it. He is a paramedic and that job helps in that he works 24-hour shifts 10 days a week, which allows him to spend the needed time at the fire station taking care of his responsibilities of chief.
He was a paramedic years ago when he was fire chief at Pine Creek VFD. “It helps out because you have more days to be able to put in at the firehouse than a lot of regular normal eight hours, five days a week jobs.”
Henry doesn’t act as a paramedic when he’s called out with the fire company. His job on those calls is to keep everyone safe and to have the best ending possible given the situation. “Especially with fires and stuff you have to keep your eye on what’s going on, and where everybody’s at, at any given time right.”
Family supportWhen he has downtime in October and November, Henry is an avid hunting. He goes archery hunting. “That’s where I get my peace when I’m in that bow stand in October, November.” He also spends time with friends and family. “My wife is very supportive of me,” he said.
“There was an old-time fire chief years ago (who) made a comment. He said, ‘Behind every great fire chief there’s an even better wife,” he says, adding that his wife is also a member of the Brookville VFC Lladies Auxiliary. “We have a great ladies auxiliary here; they support us very well.
“Every day when we go on calls, I, not as the fire chief, just as a firefighter or human being am amazed at what the people here do. And what people do in every fire company and EMS and police across the country. Where would we be if we didn’t have them? When you get on a truck and go on a call with lights and sirens you know you’re in jeopardy.”
Henry had a message for the public – “When you hear the fire whistle blow or they see the fire truck out and about, even if the lights aren’t on, they don’t have to necessarily say a prayer. Just stop and think where would we be if those people weren’t there.”
Top priorities for 2020So when December 31 arrives this year what three priorities would Henry like to see achieved above all others?
“Number one, no members getting hurt or killed; Number two, no, citizens or people coming through Brookville hurt or killed and number three, no property loss in the Borough of Brookville,” Henry is quick to answer, adding that that “would be a great year.”