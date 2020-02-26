BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation is turning the page to a new chapter in its mission to help Brookville students.
The new chapter is a vision to provide scholarships for students, to help offset increases in college tuition.
To start this new service to students, the Foundation is holding an inaugural scholarship dinner next month. Superintendent Erich May said, This “represents a new direction for the Raider Scholastic Foundation. In the past, the Foundation has been focused on mini-grants that were intended to improve classroom instruction and encourage innovation in the classroom.”
The Foundation has supported everything from training sessions to transportation to school events to a climbing wall at Hickory Grove to 3-D printers and more.
May said the Foundation “will still provide mini-grants to teachers, but we are also raising money for scholarships for graduates of Brookville Area High School. The cost of tuition has skyrocketed, so we see a need in that area. The cost of college has more than doubled in the last 20 years. Tuition and fees costs have jumped 221 percent for in-state students at public universities.”
With the establishment of the new scholarship, “we are not saying everyone needs to go to college. We feel our scholarships might also benefit students who are entering two-year programs or certification programs. The scholarship money we are raising is not necessarily for four year programs,” May said.
“We have yet to develop criteria for our inaugural scholarship,” he said. “We are planning on a his and hers scholarship, probably dependent either on service to the community or some form of student leadership.”
The Foundation is hoping this new chapter might lead to additional scholarships for students. “By asking businesses to contribute to the scholarships, we’ve accidentally asked businesses to consider forming their own scholarships. We are offering to be a pass-through for businesses and individuals who would like to establish or endow scholarships,” May said. As an example, he said, “a person could put a scholarship in their will, intended for Brookville graduates pursuing whatever. That person could establish their own criteria for the scholarship and the Foundation could be the vehicle for awarding that money to graduates.”
The Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation is under the direction of a 12-member board, made up of community members and ex officio administrators. Currently serving on the board are: Bonnie Confer, president; Cristie Bullers, vice president; Clarinda Darr, secretary; Ellen Neyman, Ruthanne Barbazzeni, Jo Rickard and Andrea Taylor, along with new members Kerith Strano Taylor, treasurer; Erich May, Cathy Steiner and Brandy Hergert. One vacant position will be filled at the board’s next meeting.
“There is fresh blood on the Foundation and a new purpose, in raising money for scholarships, and a new event, in this inaugural scholarship banquet,” May said.
“Essentially this dinner is a nice night out,” May said, with a brief program. “We are excited to work with Chateau d’Argy for a fine dining experience. We want people to come out and enjoy a nice dinner in the company of people who understand the importance of education.”
The scholarship banquet will be held March 20 at Chateau d’Argy. Donations are $50 per person or $80 per couple. Platinum donors of $1,000 will receive four tickets to the banquet and gold donors of $500 will receive two tickets. All proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Raider Scholarship Fund.
Checks made payable to the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation can be sent to the Foundation at 104 Jenks Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Those wishing to attend the banquet are asked to RSVP no later than Friday, March 13. For more information call 849-1100.