BROOKVILLE — An agenda filled with personnel matters kept the Brookville Area School Board busy at its October 21 meeting. Many of the positions approved were coaches and volunteers for winter sports.
Winter sports
- Wrestling: Dave Klepfer, head coach; Mick Stormer, first assistant; Andy Viglione and Scott Park, assistants; Eli Torres, John MacBeth, Garret Hurd, Dontae Constable, Casey Belfiore, Buck McKillip, Darren Hack, David Jackson, Mark Kazmarczyk, Kenny Lindermuth, John Matacik, Marty Smith and Brady Mason, volunteers.
- Swimming: Jill Northey, first assistant; Jaren Ananea, Justin Ransel and Sharon Doolittle, volunteers.
- Girls basketball: Jim Hill, first assistant; Keith Hill, Madi Hill, Mark Schindler, Michelle Lingenfelter, Matt Shaffer, Jamie Northey, Jen Hagen, Kate Reinsel and Abby Park, volunteers.
- Boys basketball: Bud Baughman, first assistant; Rich Rhoades, Jim McCracken and Ben Pete, assistants; Mark Manfroni, Chance Wright, Matt Reitz, Janice Semeyn, Dan Park, Brad Butcher, Sam Whitling, Ben Reitz, Jared Heschke and Tony Koladish, volunteers.
The positions were approved pending receipt of all required paperwork.
School musical
- Orchestra pit: Royce Hetrick, Laura Grabigel and Mat King. Each will be paid a maximum of $200, according to the current BAEA contract.
- Approved as volunteers to assist with the orchestra pit, contingent on receipt of all paperwork, were: Nathan Mohney, Karen Hetrick, Rob Heichel, Chris Long, Josh Almes and Garrett Rowan.
Supplemental contracts
- Mentor: Leanna Geppert as mentor for Hope Weaver, prorated for half the year.
- Kyle Grabigel as department co-chairman for Band/PE Department.
- Kyle Grabigel and Anna Osiol as co-stage managers.
- Kim Hubler as newspaper advisor and yearbook advisor.
- Royce Hetrick, Laura Grabigel and Mat King for elementary concerts, a maximum of four each.
- Kim Hubler and Michele Hopper as class co-advisors for the Class of 2025.
- Melinda Burton as the DECA Club advisor. Assistant principal Kyle Gordon explained this new club will give students help in career preparation.
Employment
- Resignations: Danyel Musser resigned for personal reasons; Tess Anderson resigned to accept other employment; and Deborah Scheckler, declined employment. All are child-specific aides.
- Hired: Milton Ragsdale was hired as a part time custodian at a salary of $10.50, to fill a vacancy.
- Family Leave: Employee #88459 (no name was provided) requested FMLA from early December until approximately the end of March.
- Substitutes: Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes were: Jada Palmer of Brookville, aide and secretary; Tonya Hockenberry of Hawthorn, elementary teacher; Kelsey Lutz of Strattanville, PK-4 and special ed PK-8; and Deborah Scheckler of Shippenville, aide.
- The board also approved the hiring of an additional food service worker, as a result of program needs.