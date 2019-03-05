BROOKVILLE — Monday night a small group of business owners gathered at the Opera House Cafe to talk about forming a Brookville Area Business Association.
There had once been a very strong BABA in town. In fact one of its projects had been “A Bowdish Christmas,” the forerunner to Brookville’s Victorian Christmas. But over the years, as the makeup of the downtown changed, members left the organization and it eventually became a committee of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce for a while before it dissolved.
Former business owner Rita Kahle, Brookville Flower Shop owner Brandy Carrier, and Adriana Rubino, who owns the Opera House Cafe with her husband Sam, began talking about the possibility of starting a business association once again. Those discussions led to this first exploratory meeting to determine interest and ideas.
The meeting brought the owners of several local businesses together to talk about what has been working to draw people to their businesses and what has not. Business hours on Saturdays and the possibility of working together to create some promotional events were also discussed.
Jack DeMotte, of Demans Inc., commented that not every promotion is going to work for every business. Others agreed. While the sidewalk sales worked great for some, it didn’t for others.
The discussion then turned to the group coming up with three or four promotional ideas it could do. To that end, another meeting will be held later this month with new ideas being brought to the table, and hopefully more business owners attending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.