Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PITTSBURGH HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN PENNSYLVANIA... CLARION RIVER AT COOKSBURG AFFECTING CLARION...FOREST AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES. .EXCESSIVE RAINFALL THIS PAST WEEK IS RESULTING IN RAPID RISES ON THE CLARION RIVER. THE CLARION RIVER IS FORECAST TO EXCEED FLOOD STAGE BY NOON TODAY. THE CLARION RIVER IS FORECAST TO FALL RAPIDLY LATER THIS EVENING BELOW THE FLOOD STAGE OF 13.0 FEET. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE: DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO FOR LATER DEVELOPMENTS. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PITTSBURGH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR, THE CLARION RIVER AT COOKSBURG. * FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL THIS EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 10:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 13.9 FEET BY THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET, MACBETH CABINS FLOOD AND WATER REACHES RIVER ROAD NEAR THE STATE PARK OFFICE &&