STRATTANVILLE — In 2006, Clarion-Limestone High School formed an Academic Decathlon team with a goal of competing in the U.S. Academic Decathlon at the national level. This year that goal will be achieved.
The 2017-18 team went to states and garnered enough first place medals to send them to the national competition in Frisco, Texas, near Dallas, in April.
While there are quite a few members on the overall team, only nine full-time students can be on the team, according to the USAD rules. On its website, USAD lists a team as consisting of “nine full-time students from the ninth through twelfth grades of the same high school; or, if there is no ninth grade, a team consists of nine full-time students from the tenth through twelfth grades of the same high school. Each team is made up of three Honor students, three Scholastic students, and three Varsity students.”
Those three divisions of students are by grade point averages:
- Honor: 3.750 – 4.0 GPA
- Scholastic: 3.0 – 3.749 GPA
- Varsity: 0.00 – 2.999 GPA
According to the rules, a team member can “compete in a higher division than their own grade point average category but not in a lower division.”
Each year there is a theme selected and this year’s theme is Africa. C-L team members received packets with all the necessary information on the last day of school last year. They studied over the summer in preparation for competitions in November, December and January. There are seven subjects that they are tested on: art, music, literature, science, math, social science and economics. All of these subjects were related to the theme of Africa.
The team placed first in small schools category at the state competition and fifth overall, which won them a trip to the national competition.
Grayson Knepp, one of the nine students heading for nationals, noted that while they all study all the subjects, some students are better at some subjects than other team members. He pointed to Katharin Melcher as an example, noting that she is good in science and math. The team members “feed off each other,” he said, supporting and helping each other to study.
The team has qualified for states the last five years and in 2016 and 2017 were able to attend the online national competition. This year, however, they have qualified to attend the national competition.
Of course, once the celebration of their academic achievement settled down, the reality of paying for the students to go to Texas to compete had some of the team members wondering how they were going to be able raise the money. That’s when the Clarion-Limestone school board stepped in. Proud of the acheivement of these students, the school board has stepped up to pay for the trip, telling the students to concentrate on studying. But the board didn’t stop with sending just the nine team members, it is also sending an additional seven students who are part of the overall team but won’t be competing in the event. Instead, these seven students will be helping their teammates study and will be onhand to provide support during the intensive three days of testing.
Studying should not be a problem for this group as they have gotten into the pattern of studying after school two to three days a week in preparation for competitions as well as from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on selective Saturdays. The week prior to a competition studying becomes intense with the team meeting to study every day after school.
While the upcoming competition is the “furtherest any team has gone,” Knepp says that while team members are proud of themselves they are also proud for the school. They say they support the school. “It’s not just about ourselves,” Knepp said.
Team member Tre Haines noted that the national competition will be a little different. At states there was just the judges but at nationals there will be more people watching as they give their speeches. Since none of the prior teams or any current team members had ever made it to nationals prior to this, it is “hard to plan” ahead, Haines said.
Each team member competes in all 10 events of the Decathlon and is eligible for individual medals in all 10 events. Only six scores count for the final team standing in the competition – the top two Honor scores, the top two Scholastic scores, and the top two Varsity scores.
So what drives these eens to study so hard for a chance to take tests that they describe as similar to the SATs at the national level? The skills they learn as team members will be important to them beyond this competition. They are learning study skills, how to manage their time, public speaking how to prepare resumes and most importantly having this academic event on their record could make them more viable as scholarship candidates as they look to further their education after high school.
The team members note that underclassmen thinking about joining the team shouldn’t hesitate. They say that the members of the team work together and rally around to help each other out.
Reece Boyles says while they receive the packets of information, “no one ever knows it all” but instead they learn to study the “right” things.
Teacher Laura Ondrasik also noted how the team members worked to build each other up. “They are all cogs in the same wheel,” she said, adding that as a team member medals, the whole team scores points. They are “happy to help each other.”
The C-L team earned the greatest number of medals at the state competition. The school, Ondrasik says, is the second smallest school in the competition.
While the team prepares for the April 19-21 competition, other members of the team who won’t be traveling to Texas are already beginning to learn all they can about next year’s topic – the 1960s.
