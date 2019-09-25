BROOKVILLE — Pinecreek Elementary School in Brookville welcomed professionals and their vehicles to the school parking lot Thursday for the school’s Careers on Wheels event.
Careers on Wheels is planned by Workforce Solutions of North Central Pennsylvania and offered to the elementary schools. The objective of the event is bringing together different careers, local businesses, and community heroes to explain how their vehicle helps them complete their job.
The first such event was at the Punxsutawney Elementary school, and others are scheduled at Hickory Grove Elementary next week, and Wasson Elementary in DuBois on Oct. 11. Colleen Prechtl, the career counselor with Workforce Solutions, said the goal is to visit all the elementary schools in Jefferson County and the DuBois area.
“The kids love it. Each of the companies do a really good job,” Prechtl said.
Nine organizations were represented at the Pinecreek event including Jefferson County EMS, two street maintenance vehicles provided by the Brookville Borough, Huber Electric, Jefferson County Sheriff, Pine Creek Fire Department, Brookville Police Department, Legacy Trucking, the Department for Conservation of Natural Resources, and the Brookville Fire Department.
Each organization was given about 10 minutes to talk to the children, explain what its vehicle is used for, and let the students explore the vehicle themselves. There was plenty of honking and sirens being set off all afternoon in the parking lot as the children took advantage of being given access to the different vehicles.
Police Chief Vince Markle let children try out the speaker system in his police cruiser, and took the opportunity to explain to them why police need this in their cars. No matter where one stood in the parking lot, a child could be heard over the speaker telling someone to “put your hands up” from the police vehicle with each group.
The event also helps the elementary schools to meet a state requirement for children in third and fifth grade to have two exploration projects. The children spent the afternoon climbing in and out of vehicles, doing quite a bit of exploring.
They got to learn how street sweepers work, visited with Smokey Bear at the DCNR vehicle, and learned how a bucket truck works and saw the bucket raised and lowered to the ground.
There was also a craft station for the students, something Prechtl said she always tries to have at events. This can compensate for a business’ having to back out from the event, and gives the children a bit of a break, she said.
This event also included clay vehicles from which each child was allowed to pick and color with markers. They got their finished vehicle back at the end of the day.