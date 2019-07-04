CAST to present 'The Lion King Jr.'

CLEARFIELD — Disney’s ‘The Lion King Jr.’ is playing at Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. July 11-13, 17-20 at 7:30 p.m. and July 14 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students.
The 60-minute musical, designed for elementary and middle-school aged performers, is based on the Broadway production directed by Julie Taymor and the 1994 Disney film. The cast contains 38 students under the direction of Mason Strouse. Lisa Gormont serves as assistant director, Dalton Condon serves as music director, and Misti Bruner serves as choreographer.
Sets, costumes, and props are designed by Greg and Stacey Norris.
The Lion King Jr. tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king.
Along the way, the young lion encounters a colorful cast of characters, including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon, and loveable warthog Pumbaa.
To claim his rightful place on the throne, and save his beloved Pridelands, Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar.
The Lion King JR. features classic songs from the 1994 film such as “Hakuna Matata” and the Academy Award-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” as well as additional songs penned for the Broadway production.
Tickets are available online at ClearfieldArts.org, at the CAST office on Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and at the box office 30 minutes before each show. Some shows are already sold out.
During intermission, refreshments will be available for a donation.
Raffle tickets will also be sold for a nightly chance to win a DVD copy of The Lion King movie.
CAST is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St. in Downtown Clearfield.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org, call 765-4474, or find CAST on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.