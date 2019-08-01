BROOKVILLE — Last week the Jefferson County Commissioners adopted a resolution creating a Census 2020 Complete Count Committee.
The committee will plan and conduct local educational initiatives, publicity and promotional activities to increase community awareness and participation in the 2020 Census.
Heather Conrad with the Census Bureau, the Philadelphia Regional Census Center, then spoke. She lives and works locally as a partnership specialist. Her counties are Jefferson, Clearfield, Elk, Cameron, McKean, and Porter.
The purpose of the committee, she said, was to “partner with the Census Bureau and act as community advocates in getting the word out to populations that are historically most difficult to count – the underserved populations, young children; you have a large prison population; you have an Amish population – that historically can be a little tricky. Every dollar counts, every person counts and affects the number of dollars that come into your communities.
“So the 2020 Census is extremely important and I thank you for adopting this resolution,” she told the commissioners, adding that she will be working in the near future on forming the committee and planning activities.
Commissioner Jack Matson asked Conrad to talk about a study on how the Census affects the money coming into the county.
The study was done by the George Washington Institute of Public Policy and takes a statewide average – a per capita amount. For everyone not counted in the Census in Pennsylvania equates to $2,100 lost in federal funding streams. “We need to be careful with those numbers as we get into more rural populations that number might not be as large because our chunk of the pie isn’t large in these areas, but that is the per capita amount.
“So as we’re locked for 10 years with these counts, think of it that way – one person can equal $20,000 (over 10 years) that we’re missing out. It affects your CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funding. It affects your jail funding, your prison populations, your infrastructure, as well as your apportionment and your redistricting.”
Matson noted that the Census count was independent and anonymous that “nothing would ever be shared with any other agency or institution whether it’s for poverty, law enforcement or anything. There is no fear attached that your information is going to be shared.”
Conrad agreed, saying, “Responses are completely confidential. It’s not a two-way street; we don’t share information with other organizations, other agencies. All we share is statistical data.”
However, 72 years from 2020, the Census information can be released, she noted.
Conrad is working with North Central Regional Planning Commission. She noted that once all the counties are on-board with their count committees formed, North Central is going to take a regional approach and maybe facilitating maybe some Census-solution workshops or just general calls or workshops in all of our counties to brainstorm ideas and to see what is the best way to take that regional approach.
There are still employment opportunities with the 2020 Census. Conrad noted that the 2020 Census would hire more than 300,000 people, adding, “it’s the largest peace time operation that the federal government undertakes.”
She said there are still positions like hers in partnership, as well as higher-level jobs and entry-level positions, such as address canvassers, recruiters, and the door knockers themselves. The address canvassers are going out now and validating addresses and ensuring the databases are correct for those mailings. June-July is when you’ll start seeing the door knockers for those people who did not respond to the mailing. “That is the only time they knock on the door is for people who didn’t respond. They are great jobs; they pay $13.50 an hour in Jefferson County; they reimburse at the federal level for mileage at 0.585. It’s flexible hours. You can do it part-time around another job, around day care and you get a federal job on your resume. They provide the training. They’re great jobs.”
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik questioned what were the ways people could respond to the Census.
There are three ways to respond to the 2020 Census for the first time ever, Conrad said. Those include for the first time an online completion approach; the second option that is new is by phone. “So if there is a (internet) connectivity issue, you can call in your answers. If you still hold out after four mailings, they’ll give you the short form paper and pen that you mail back in.
“And if you really don’t complete (the questionnaire), then the door knockers will come. Since this is Constitutionally mandated they are very serious. They will come six times – at different hours, different days, different people. They really want to make sure that you’re counted,” she said.
Conrad also mentioned that a lot of the local libraries and CareerLinks were getting involved by opening up their computer labs so people can complete the online form if internet connectivity is an issue.