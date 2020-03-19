RIDGWAY — The 2020 Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous, an event that draws people from across the world to Ridgway each year, has been canceled.
Despite there being no reported cases of coronavirus in Elk County, organizers have decided to follow the advice of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Organizers are exploring options to reschedule the Rendezvous for later in the year. The public can stay informed at www.chainsawrendezvous.org/covid19 or by following the Facebook page.
“We are as saddened as you that for the first time in 21 years, the buzz of chainsaws won’t be heard in Ridgway this spring,” said organizer Liz Boni. “We know that the carvers, public and local businesses look forward to this event each year, just as much as we look forward to planning it.”
The 2020 Rendezvous was set to welcome 61 carvers to entertain tourists and locals.
The Rendezvous celebrated its 20-year anniversary in April of last year, bringing in many award-winning carvers, as well as locally-based musicians, dozens of inside vendors including wineries, breweries, food, arts and crafts and area businesses.
Although it’s very sad to cancel an event close to their hearts, Boni said it’s better to ensure that everyone stays safe. Because of its large audience from across the country and the globe, the Rendezvous has an increased likelihood of contributing to the spread of the virus.
“Are we disappointed? Yes, we are,” Boni said. “I can tell you, it’s just as hard to take apart an event as it is to put one together, so please bear with us during this time, and thank you all for understanding.”
For additional information about the virus, including symptoms, how it is spread, who is vulnerable, how people can protect themselves and current treatment recommendations, visit www.cdc.gov.