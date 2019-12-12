BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair Authority thanked two members for their years of service, while preparing to welcome two new members to the board.
Richard Alderton and John Hunger will retire from the board at the end of December. Authority president Wayne Jackson thanked them for all their service to the fair, and said he hopes they will continue to be volunteers.
To fill the vacancies on the board, the Authority officers interviewed the four applicants for the positions. “We had four excellent interviews, young people who are willing to commit time to the fair and have a desire to be a part of the fair,” treasurer Toni Facchine said.
Vice president Dave Love said that as some members of the authority are getting older, “We are looking to bring younger people on board who will carry on the traditions of the fair.”
Following the interviews, the committee recommended that the names of Lainey Fritz and Mitch Minick be submitted to the county commissioners for appointment to the authority.
After a discussion on the recommendation, the board voted 7-3 to submit the names for approval.
Following a lengthy discussion, the board voted to rescind its proposal made last month to increase the size of the board to 13 members. A review of the bylaws showed that any change in the size of the authority must come from the commissioners.
During the authority’s busy meeting last week, Love presented a proposed budget for the board’s consideration. He reviewed the 2019 fair’s revenues and expenses, and outlined anticipated revenue and costs for the 2020 fair. Love said the proposed budget was reviewed by the finance committee prior to the meeting. After making some minor adjustments, the proposed budget was approved.
Preparing for next year’s activities at the fairgrounds, the authority will continue its discussions with Rick Feicht of Full Pull Productions to schedule the truck and tractor pulls, which will be held on Monday and Tuesday nights of the fair.
The authority also will proceed with plans for two demolition derbies. Derby Dog Productions will take care of the demolition derby during the fair, while Iron City Promotions will present the demolition derby in September.
In other action:
• Due to the New Year’s holiday following on its regular meeting night, the next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in the conference room at the Conservation Center. The finance committee will meet one week earlier, on January 8.
• Jackson reported that work has begun on the installation of two showers in each side of the restroom building.
He also said 85 campers have been stored on the grounds for the winter, with two more coming. “This is 15 more campers than ever before,” he said.
• Facchine said the tickets for next year’s Spring Fling, to be held Saturday, May 2, are now available from any authority member. “These make great Christmas gifts,” she said.
• The authority voted to increase camping fees during the week of the fair. The new fee will be $75 for camping spots where there is no air conditioning, and $100 for spots where air conditioning can be used. The increase is across-the-board, for campers and vendors.
Following the meeting an executive session was held to discuss personnel matters.