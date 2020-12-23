BROCKWAY — Chris Deeb, Vice President of Operations at Superior Energy Resources, LLC, in Brockway has been elected to the Technical Committee of the North American Matting Association.
A Penn State graduate, Deeb is an experienced Project Designer in civil, mechanical and industrial engineering. He is skilled in Land Development, AutoCAD, AutoCAD Civil 3D, Engineering, and Submittals.
Deeb joins Superior Chief Operating Officer Stan Foster, who was elected to NAMA’s board of directors.
Superior Energy Resources, LLC is a Varischetti Family-owned business that supports and services the shale and conventional oil and gas industries by supplying rig mats, gas field services, hot shot services, tanks, fabrication, hoses and fittings as well as machinery and equipment for the construction, mining and oil field industries.