CLARION — Since the early 1900s, when Lionel produced the first electric toy trains, trains and Christmas have been linked. “It isn’t Christmas without trains. It just isn’t,” said Richard Frost, of Clarion, treasurer of the Clarion Model Railroad Club (CMRC).
With that in mind, the CMRC is once again holding its annual Christmas Train Show at Seneca’s Cranberry Mall in the space once occupied by the former Bon-Ton. This year’s show, the club’s largest, features a variety of model railroad layouts of differing sizes and is open to the public every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday till Christmas (times vary and can be found on the club’s Facebook page). Admission is by donation.
CMRC president John Netzlof, of Brookville, said, “The big attraction every year is the large O scale layout (1:45th the size of an actual train). If anybody ever had trains around their tree as a kid or growing up, it was probably O scale. So we made the largest O scale layout and we brought the most ‘other stuff.’ We asked our members to bring out whatever they have and they came out in force this year.”
“There’s a lot of individual layouts here. So if anybody comes in and you start walking around you’re not going to just look at one thing. There’s quite a variety. It’s a chance to see a real cross section of the model railroading hobby,” Frost said.
Also helping to increase the size of this year’s show is a partnership between CMRC and the Alleghany Plateau Division (APD) of the National Model Railroad Association. “This is the first year they (the APD) have joined us for the Christmas show. Typically they’re in Brookville, set-up for Victorian Christmas. But because of changes there wasn’t a space large enough for them (in Brookville). So we asked if they would join us and they did,” Netzlof said.
“The two groups started as one years ago, split into two separate things and kind of wound up apart. Now we’re coming back together for the Christmas show.”
Founded in 1983, the CMRC was originally located in the Clarion Mall until it outgrew the available space. The club moved to Brookville in the early 1990s and remained there until a fire forced another relocation. Taking up temporary residence in various member’s homes, the CMRC now calls the basement of the Masonic Lodge in Clarion home (615 Main St.). Meetings are held there every Wednesday at 6 p.m. The CMRC currently has a membership of approximately 20 people, ranging in age from 12 to 81, and is open to anybody.
“We invite people to come in and see the trains and to participate to whatever extent they want to participate. Basically we’re all just having fun. Everybody does the things that they enjoy doing. Some people like bench work, some people like scenery, some people like track work, some people like to run them. My personal favorites is doing these shows,” Frost said.
Entry into the hobby of model railroading need not be expensive. “You can get a new set, HO (1:87th the size of an actual train) or O scale, from $100 to $250 for a basic starter, even if it’s brand new. If you look on eBay or some of the swap meets and flea markets and whatnot you can get better off than that,” Netzloff said.
Before spending a lot of money, however, Frost recommends getting an idea of the size layout the hobbyist would like to run. “My first suggestion would be to come down to the clubhouse or come here (the Christmas show) because you’re going to see different size layouts and different advantages to those layouts. Most people tend to run one scale, you can’t switch tracks.
“Just take your time deciding. You can invest a couple hundred on something and then maybe change your mind. But if you really want to start building a big layout, it’s going to cost a few dollars,” Frost said.
The highlight of CMRC’s Christmas Train Show is slightly different for both Netzlof and Frost, though it basically comes down to camaraderie with other club members and providing something visitors will enjoy and remember.
“I love just meeting the people. They’ll take a loop and either come tell you a story or they’ll stop and point to a locomotive and say, ‘yeah, my dad…’ I love hearing that. Everybody’s got something to relate to,” Netzlof said.
Frost does it for the children, saying, “For me, personally, when I have the kid screaming that he doesn’t want to leave when Mom and Dad want to, I know that I’ve hit a home run at that point.
“As long as I’m seeing smiling faces coming through, I’m a happy guy,” Frost said.