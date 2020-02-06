BROOKVILLE — Sixth-graders at Hickory Grove were sitting on the edge of their seats as Clarion-area author Jess Quinn read excerpts from his book, “Before Becoming a Man.”
Quinn, a fourth-grade teacher in the Clarion Area School District, spent a day last week with the sixth-graders, telling how his own experiences had helped him become a writer. Thinking about “my walk to school is what started it,” he said. “Then I just started writing down every little thing that happened in my life. Writing can become addictive.”
Quinn had students participate in several activities to illustrate his writing points, asking their reaction to each of the activities.
As he was preparing to write his book, Quinn said, “I had to figure out some way to grab your attention.”
To illustrate his lesson, Quinn had each of the students draw a picture of a flowery, sunny day. He told them not to worry about artistic ability, there was no right or wrong way to draw the picture, it was their own creation.
After the students completed their drawings, he asked, “What kind of a story could you write from your drawing?”
He then showed three other drawings, with the second and third having more details than the first, telling the students that details are what make a good story. “The next time you are asked to write, think of these pictures,” he said.
As he started to read from his book, Quinn told the students, “This book was written with you (sixth graders) in mind,” because the main character is a 12-year-old boy. “As I read, put yourself in Ryan’s shoes,” he said. “What do you do if you are Ryan?”
“Before Becoming a Man” tells the story of Ryan Donaldson, who had to face daily bullying by three older boys in his school. A school project becomes the theme of a dream-sequence, in which he must decide whether to help the bullies or let them be attacked by a grizzly bear. “Will Ryan get his self-respect back,” Quinn asked.
Although characters in the book were inspired by people he has known, Quinn assured the students that he had never been bullied.
“There is one thing I want you to take away from this today,” he said. “What I want you to take away from this story is, do the right thing. Even if somebody has treated you wrong, do the right thing.”
Teacher Amy Watson said, “It is amazing how he engages with the students. He’s all about kindness.”
“Before Becoming a Man” was published in 2018. “I am very, very close to finishing my second book,” he told the sixth-graders. He hopes to have it published later this year. He is also working on a sequel to his first novel.
Besides visiting Hickory Grove, Quinn said he has talked to students in the Clarion schools as well as adult groups in the area.
Quinn’s message is to treat people the way you want to be treated. “I enjoy watching the light bulb come on when kids have read and understand what I have written,” he said.
Students were given an opportunity to purchase the book at school. It is also available online.