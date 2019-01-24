STRATTANVILLE — Last Tuesday night was a historic night for two school districts that often considered each other as rivals as both Clarion-Limestone and Clarion Area approved an agreement for a cooperative football program, along with North Clarion.
Faced with the prospect of not having enough players to field a football team, both school districts decided it was better to cooperate and continue to provide an opportunity for student athletes, marching bands and cheerleaders. The two districts will likely save a little money in the process.
C-L board members approved the agreement, 7-2. Voting to approve the football co-op program were Molly Greenawalt, Kathy Henry, Terry Leadbetter, Mike Meals, David Schirmer, Gary Sproul and Lee Stewart. Voting against the proposal were Jamie Mahle and Roger Powell.
Clarion Area’s vote was unanimous, 8-0, with Hugh Henry, Melissa Anderson, Julie Hartley, Dave Estadt, Shane Kriebel, Julie McCormick, Zachary Shekell and Braxton White voting. Todd Bauer was absent.
“This has been a very long process. It’s been two years, so it’s not something we are proceeding in a full hearty fashion or quickly,” said C-L Board President Molly Greenawalt. “The people who worked with Mike [Meals] and I at Clarion had a bottom line that really drove home the idea of a co-op that has to do with our students and players, giving them a better, safer opportunity.”
Clarion Area School Board Member Braxton White agreed.
“The successful co-op vote was a product of months of hard work from administration, coaches, parents, athletes, community members and school directors from C-L, Clarion and North Clarion, and they can’t be thanked enough,” said White.
“A co-op means our students won’t be required to play as many snaps or move up from JV to varsity as quickly, which should be much safer,” White said. “It means we have a sustainable football program for the years to come. The combined program saves taxpayer money. Our generous football boosters in and around the Clarion area will be able to donate to one football program instead of both. I’m excited to see the team play and grow together in 2019 and I’m looking forward to the discussions about the new look uniforms for 2020.”
Under the new five-year agreement, Clarion-Limestone’s estimated annual costs in the first year of the program are $22,824 including $1,268 for six coaches of the new team. Last year’s operating costs of the C-L team were $22,600.
Board members were assured that C-L could leave the program at any time, and the agreement will be officially reviewed every two years of the five-year program. Junior varsity teams are considered part of varsity programs, and the junior high co-op program with Clarion Area still has one more year.
Mike Meals, chairman of the Athletic Committee, reported on an informational meeting held at C-L last week. Questions were answered about the program and Meals said it was positive enough to not include a football coach in another agenda item for hiring fall sports head coaches. Only cross country, golf, junior high girls basketball, and boys soccer coaches were hired in anticipation of co-op approval.
“Clarion’s students will have an opportunity to participate in the cheerleading program. Our band will have a little different opportunity where they’ll be mixing up what’s another school,” said Greenawalt.
“Going into these discussions and for our first meeting, we thought they might be pushing us to be Bobcats,” Greenawalt said. “Discussion ensued and Mike [Meals] made the point that our board would feel a lot more comfortable with adding a section that we are definitely becoming a different entity and they were very open to that. Having many meetings to negotiate the terms of the agreement and talk about 1,000 things, I think that it was really important.
“I want to stress that as a group we really came together,” she continued. “I think it was a very useful mutual agreement and there was input from both sides. One of the things that Mike and I feel comfortable with is that the committee will make suggestions. We’re putting our faith in them that they will honor and respect that. We all want this to work and we would like to see a very successful endeavor and with that in mind nobody wants to take the steps forward and back out on a verbal promise.”
Participation in last year’s junior high school football program increased through the co-op, from 15 to 17 students. The school board president and football coach said they were anticipating more participation from the C-L students with the new co-op program.
Questions about transportation still need to be resolved, but likely a waiver will be issued for C-L students who would like to drive their own vehicles to practices and home games.
“We still have some questions about how much of the space the band fills up for the football games and maybe our bands will get bigger and we need more than one bus and can put cheerleaders there,” Greenawalt said. “That is one of the questions we know we need to address and we need to fill in those blanks if the agreement passes. I’m hoping we see an increase in participation which would make the flat fee more attractive to us and decrease the cost per athlete.”
Right now the agreement is all about football, but could it lead to more?
“This football co-op is wonderful for the school districts, students and communities involved,” Clarion Board Member Shane Kriebel said. “This will now ensure that high school football will remain a strong sport in Clarion County, and also paves the way for future growth amongst the districts.”
