CLARION — Clarion was alive with the sound of music this past weekend as nine bands converged on the downtown area to participate in the United Way’s Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival. Adding to the festivities were various musicians with banjos, guitars, mandolins and other instruments who gathered for impromptu sessions at “jam stations” located around town.
This year’s event was a return after a pandemic-related cancelation in March 2020. It was also the first time the festival was staged during the summer and outdoors. Additionally, instead of a hotel ballroom, bands performed on two stages; one on Sixth Avenue and the other being the gazebo at Veterans Memorial Park.
“Last year we were forced to cancel because of COVID. When we started planning this year’s event there were still some COVID protocols in place, so we were just sort of planning for the worst-case scenario. We went to the borough to see what our options were for doing something in town because we needed an outdoor venue,” relayed Melissa Fulton, festival organizer and executive director of the United Way of Clarion County (UWCC).
Holding the event outdoors in the summer came with both its advantages and challenges.
Among the advantages were the weather and fewer space constraints. “We weren’t fighting blizzards or bad roads or anything like that. The worst we got were a few raindrops Saturday,” noted Fulton.
“Space for people to move around (in the hotel) is difficult. Jamming, you have players on top of other players, not a lot of room to spread out. The hotel is great, they let us have the run of the building, but (this weekend) people explored Clarion, found some neat alleys, alcoves, and front porches to sit down and jam.”
Fulton considered the challenges of relocating to downtown more akin to learning experiences than hurdles. “The borough and county have both been great. We’ve had to go back to them a couple times to ask for different things or amend what we’ve asked for as we worked through and realized ‘this isn’t going to work’ or ‘could this be an option,’” Fulton said.
“We did have to hire two sound guys this year. With having two separate stages, the difficulty in trying to set up at one place and then very quickly tear down and set up in another wasn’t an option. And then, of course, the outdoor sound setup is completely different than anything we’ve done before — how they mic the instruments and vocals.”
Another difference was the number of featured musical acts, reduced from the more typical 30. Fulton said some usual attendees opted out over concerns about exposing their expensive instruments to the elements, as well as having to tote them through town. Despite this, filling the line-up was no problem, with bands having to be turned away once time slots and available locations were scheduled.
“The bands that joined us loved the idea — the outdoor festivals where they can feel less confined and do their own thing. Instead of doing the usual full 30 band sets, we made the nine bands’ sets twice as long, giving them an hour onstage.
“We had several bands from Clarion, Jefferson, and Venango counties and the other half came from the Pittsburgh-area. We went with bands that we we’re familiar with, that have worked with us in the past, that we have great relationships with so that they’ll be really honest with us about what worked and what didn’t work,” she said.
Also new in 2021 were the presence of pop-up vendors, located outside partnering businesses, on Friday evening. “It was busy. It was nice to see people out on the streets, people walking around. We just needed an excuse to get people out and get some live music back in Clarion,” Fulton said.
Despite her satisfaction with this year’s event, the UWCC plans on staging the festival indoors in its more traditional March spot on the calendar come 2022, provided the COVID-situation is favorable. A return to downtown Clarion in the future, however, has not been ruled out.
“We want to hear from people. Go to our Facebook page (Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival) and leave a message. Tell us what you liked, make some suggestions for next year,” she said. “We’re hoping we might be able to do this again. This was a success, so we might be looking at some summer outdoor concerts.”