BROOKVILLE — Commissioner Jack Matson said the United States 2020 Census is looking for more employees during Tuesday’s commissioners meeting.
A representative from the U.S. 2020 Census visited the commissioners Monday, according to Matson. “They need them for the fall and early spring just for address verification. The door knocking doesn’t start until the end of 2020, the fall season. The door knocks only happen when the voluntary report is not sent back in. This is just address verification. It’s for new construction, anything that was missed in the 2010 census.”
Matson went on to give the criteria for those wishing to obtain a part-time job with the 2020 Census. “They pay 58 cents a mile; wages range from $13/hour to $18/hour; you need to be 18, have a valid driver’s license, have your own transportation and be a citizen of the United States. I believe that is the only requirements for that job.” Workers do not have to live in the county that they would be working in.
Commissioner Herb Bullers said, “It’s over a million people they need to be able to do this. That’s how many will be hired.”
About a year ago, a Census 2020 representative came to talk with the commissioners and another one came this past summer. Bullers noted that they are having a hard time finding workers noting that “this is a big deal.”
Voting machines
The Jeffersonian Democrat questioned the commissioners as to when the new voting machines will be placed in libraries within the county in order for voters to become familiar with them before the November 5 General Election.
Karen Lupone, Jefferson County’s director of elections, said, “We have two ready to go.” She hopes to have them out to two of the larger libraries by the end of the week as well as having one set up on the second floor of Jefferson Place, which also houses several county offices including the commissioners. Anyone can stop in and see what the new voting system is like. It will include paper ballots. A decision on which two libraries had not yet been made.
The Jefferson County Commissioners approved paying Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. $597,117.83 for the new election equipment. The equipment includes 40 scanners and 40 ADA-compliant tablets. Voters will once again use paper ballots to make their candidate selections at the polls.
There will be one scanner and one ADA-compliant tablet at each precinct. There are 37 precincts in the county, so there are three extra scanners and three extra ADA-compliant tablets as backups.
Lupone also noted that there will be training on the new voting system upcoming for poll workers.
Deer Licenses
County Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg noted that there are a lot of doe licenses left. “This will probably be the first time ever that 2D and 2E goes over the counter. That will be Monday, Oct. 7, they will be available over the counter. However, if you already have three doe licenses, you are ineligible to get a fourth.”
He also noted that allocations were way up this year. The Game Commission just came out with a new CWD (chronic wasting disease) plan, VanSteenberg said. “They’re looking for responses back, looking for feedback. I haven’t had a chance to get that read all the way through.
“And there still a bunch of the D-Map tags because they sold out the first round when there were 2,500 in the 3045 and 2,800 in 3466 and they sold out very quickly. And then they added like another, 3,500-3,700 more on top of that.” So there are still tags available although VanSteenberg said his office couldn’t say how many were available until they sell one and get the permit number, then they can figure out how many’s left.
“So if a person can’t get a doe license this year, then they’re not trying very hard,” he said.
Dog Licenses
He noted that he got rid of all the old dog licenses from 1997 to the recycling center. The final weight was 490 pounds. The Pinecreek Cannine group got some money out of it, VanSteenberg said.
Courthouse celebration
The Jeffersonian Democrat asked the commissioners for comments on how the 150th anniversary celebration of the county courthouse went.
“I was very pleased with the attendance,” Matson said. “It was a good tribute for such an iconic building, such an important place. There’s not one thing I would change or wish I had a redo on. I think a lot of people put a lot of time and effort into it and it showed by how the event went. On the outside I don’t think anyone saw us sweat.”
Bullers said, “The public comment was great. There was a lot of pleasing things they had to say.
“One other thing, the Punxsutawney Band. I mean everybody just went on and on about what a great job they did. So kudos to them.”
Matson addded, “I appreciate the coverage on both papers. I think that was very important to the county too. I think you guys did a very nice job.”