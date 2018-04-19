BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners proclaimed April 9-13 as “National Telecommunication” week in the county in honor of the 911 dispatchers.
“This is the week nationally that 911 operators, also known as telecommunication operators for the proper terms, are acknowledged and put in the spotlight for the week for the things that go unseen and unnoticed. Sometimes it’s hard to relate when somebody calls 911 and there’s somebody on the other end of that phone that receives a lot of training. People that have a desire to help their community and their area. It’s not just a job to them,” said Chris Clark, Jefferson County EMA deputy director 911 operations and technology.
He noted that most of those currently working at the 911 center are doing so because they “enjoy the job and the love doing it.”
The 911 operator is actually the first first responder. They can give instructions on how to control bleeding and how to give CPR to someone who’s never done it and never had training. “They take that training to be able to provide life-saving services and they are doing that over the phone without being able to see what goes on,” he said.
In a year’s time, they answered 17,248 calls in 2017 which averages to about 47 emergency calls a day, Clark said. That doesn’t include the admistrative calls, some of which he noted were emergency calls as well. Totally they answer almost 37,000 calls. In a day, there are more than 100 phone transactions in a day, Clark said. Sometimes the calls are 15-20 seconds long and sometimes they are 15-20 minutes long.
From those calls the 911 operators created 22,500 calls for service. That’s the total number of incidents in the CAD system that included calling out emergency servcies.
It was noted that those averages will go up this year because last year the 911 operators were not dispatching Punxsutawney police and they are now.
To celebrate the week, a cook out was held at the 911 Center on Friday, Stat Medevac brought mugs to the operators last week and Lifeflight Fedexed Penn State Creamery ice cream to the 911 center in appreciation of the work the 911 operators do on a daily basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.