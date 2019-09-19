BROOKVILLE — A handwritten note left on the front of a local business recently has drawn the attention of a number of area residents.
Adrianna Rubino, co-owner of the Opera House Cafe, recently posted the note to Facebook. The note was left on the front of another store Rubino is in the process of remodeling. As part of the remodeling, she had painted the storefront, which used to be Loafin’ Bakery, purple and yellow.
The note left on the storefront said the colors would look nice in Latin America, but not on Main Street, Brookville. The note ended urging Rubino to consider repainting the building different colors.
This note seemed to be directed at the fact that Rubino is Puerto Rican, implying her culture didn’t belong on Main Street. The irony of the note is that Rubino specifically chose the colors from a Victorian color palette. Many of the Victorian Style buildings in Brookville are meant to be painted in bright colors, and just need a fresh coat of paint.
After posting the note on Facebook, Rubino says she received many expressions of support about both the colors, and her place in Brookville. Rubino said the post drew response from as far away as Maryland. She said she was very surprised by the amount of outreach she received from people.
“So many other people came out in support of me. If anything, they turned a negative situation into a really positive one,” Rubino said.
She said the store is going to be a vintage clothing shop called the Pink Flamingo. Rubino also set up the Victorian Fashion Show that took place this year during Laurel Festival. She said the colors of the building were actually something she took a long time to decide upon.
“I don’t want everyone to take this as a negative. This was one person who was drowned out by 3,000, and that’s the true sense of community,” Rubino said.
Rubino took the post off of public view on Facebook because of how negative some of the comments began to get about Brookville as a town. She said she doesn’t want people to think the town as a whole is a bad place. She and her husband, Sam Rubino, love Brookville, and do all they can with their business to give back, she said.
“Racism doesn’t exist just in Brookville, so running away doesn’t fix it... You’re going to make it worse if you all leave. Say, ‘That’s not okay where I live,’ and change it,” Rubino said.
Following the amount of support expressed, Rubino says she would like to personally thank the person who wrote the note, because it turned into the best thing to happen to her.