CLARION — The 14th annual Clarion Community Thanksgiving could have very easily not happened. But when all was said and done, the event, in a modified form, came off with nary a glitch and over 637 free turkey dinners were served to people in the Clarion-area out of the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center’s kitchen on Thanksgiving Day.
“I’ll be honest, when July rolled around and we knew we needed to start thinking about preparations, we weren’t sure if it was going to happening. It just kept being put on the back burner, we didn’t know if state mandates would allow us to do it,” Rayna Hoke, who along with husband Shawn co-chairs the event’s planning committee, said.
“It hits the end of September and we finally said ‘we need to do this, we have to have this happen.’ And so we had some conversations about how it was going to happen and what it was going to look like. And Father Monty (Sayers) mentioned another parish that had done a ham dinner for takeout.”
With a take-out Thanksgiving settled upon, individuals wanting dinners were asked to RSVP online to schedule food pick-ups at 15 minute intervals. “Reservations were done so we wouldn’t get 500 people showing up at noon wanting their meal-to-go and us not being able to get stuff out in an orderly fashion,” Shawn Hoke said.
“Amy Roman was the mastermind behind the whole pick-up system of folks coming into the parking lot. Pick-up ran smooth. We didn’t have more than four cars in the lot at any one time as people were coming in to pick their meals up,” he said.
Committee members Dave and Tracy Durish organized deliveries to individuals who wanted a dinner but were, for various reasons, unable to make it to the event center.
“Even in non-pandemic years we have a small delivery program. A local factory gets meals for their employees that are working. We delivered to all the residents at Liberty Towers (a senior-living apartment building). We also made deliveries to the borough, university, and state police and the 911 Center,” Shawn Hoke said.
Kitchen volunteers, under the direction of Cathy Wagner, prepared a meal of turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, applesauce, cranberry sauce, and a slice of pumpkin pie. “In the past one of our larger volunteer slots outside of cooking the turkey has been making deserts. Because of the pandemic we ended up buying pumpkin pies to worry less about contact,” he said.
“You wouldn’t believe the number of people that contacted us about wanting to make deserts. We had to tell them ‘I’m sorry, but no.’ That’s been hard,” Rayna Hoke said.
With the specter of the pandemic looming over this year’s event, the primary concern throughout the day was health and safety. Food pick-up was essentially contactless, with guests remaining in their vehicles and meals placed in car trunks. The number of volunteers was kept to a minimum, limiting potential exposure.
“There were temperature screenings for volunteers, everybody was masked the entire time. We did our best when it came to workstations and trying to make sure folks were able to physically distance as much as possible,” said Shawn Hoke.
With the number of coronavirus cases climbing in the area, contingency plans were put in place should any subcommittee chair be unable to attend because of exposure. “At one of our last meetings we said ‘everybody needs to have a game plan or a Plan B if you have to go into quarantine.’ We wanted to make sure that the kitchen person, the take-out crew, the delivery people had a back-up plan,” Rayna Hoke said.
“It ended up being us ironically. We’re the ones sitting there preaching this to the team and we were the once that ended up having to quarantine,” she said.
Because of the Hokes’ foresight, however, things ran seamlessly in their absence. “We were available all day. We were able to take phone calls, questions, anything anybody needed,” she said. “Obviously we couldn’t do it ourselves, but we could at least give advice. I think there were only one or two (phone calls) if that.”
Though people might not have gathered in the event center’s large dining room to partake in the usual holiday fellowship, the Hokes were happy the event was held, albeit it in a manner different than years past.
“Shawn and I are so grateful and thankful this event was able to take place, I think more so than ever. Because people were asked not to gather, this was a way for some to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal if they were by themselves or the family couldn’t go to grandma’s this year. This was a way to provide comfort to them in a time of loneliness,” she said.