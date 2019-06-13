BROOKVILLE — Construction projects topped the agenda at Tuesday’s Jefferson County Commissioners meeting.
Two items on the agenda involved the roof of the Big Run War Memorial building. Commissioners Herb Bullers Jr. and Jeff Pisarcik approved entering an agreement with Big Run Borough to provide the borough with fiscal year 2018 Community Development Block Grant funding of $115,000 to carry out the roof replacement project. Commissioner Jack Matson was absent as he was in Washington, D.C.
Bill Setree, director of Community Development for Jefferson County, said Big Run would be contributing $10,000 of its own funding.
A second agenda item dealt with entering into a consulting engineering service agreement with Gwin, Dobson & Foreman, Inc., in the amount of $17,500, for engineering services for the War Memorial roof replacement project.
Setree noted that the engineers will start the design process this fall and the project will be put out to bid in 2020.
A third agenda item had to do with bridge rehabilitiation projects in the county.
The commissioners awarded a construction contract for two bridges – bridge 13 in the South Penn Street area of Punxsutawney and bridge 28 in the Pointview Avenue area of Reynoldsville – to low bidder CriLon Corporation. The bid was for $499,608.72.
Setree said three bids were received with the highest being $593,013. He noted that CriLon Corporation had satisfactorily completed two other projects in the county.
While work is being done on the bridges they will be closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Work should take about 60 days, Setree said, adding that the projects were being paid for with the county’s Liquid Fuels Allocation. Work should begin on the bridges as soon as possible.
Jamie Lefever, Jefferson County Development Council executive director, was at the meeting to announce a new business in Brookville. The former KFC site on Allegheny Boulevard will be housing the Northfork Veterinarian Clinic. Work has been taking place at the site and the clinic is expected to open later in the summer.
She said the clinic is being opened by James Robertson and Sarah Pearson, who are both veterinarians.
Lefever also noted that Legacy Truck Center, at the old Days Inn site, should be completed by late fall.
Both businesses, she said, applied for LERTA, adding that it was a great incentive to get businesses to locate or relocate to the area. LERTA or “Local Economic Revitalization Tax Abatement, is a tax abatement incentive to encourage improvements, rehabilitation and new construction to qualified commercial properties throughout the entire county,” according to the Jefferson County Development Council website.
Pisarcik also announced that another project will be beginning in Brookville Borough as of Monday – the repainting of the Jefferson County Courthouse. This is the 150th anniversary of the courthouse and the county is looking to have the courthouse looking fine by Sept. 13, its birthday.
In January the commissioners voted to hire KTH Architects, DuBois, for architectural services for the repainting, which will also include any needed repairs of the exterior. That agreement was not to exceed $18,000.
Scaffolding is not expected to be used on the project, according to the commissioners.
The Brookville Laurel Festival begins Saturday and a verteran monument is scheduled to be dedicated on the courthouse lawn later in the week.
The commissers also had one note for residents in the W. Union Street area of Big Run. Throughout the next few weeks a survey is being conducted by the Jefferson County Department of Development to obtain information as to whether Big Run is elegible to apply for grant money to take on a street paving project in that section of Big Run.
The commissioners will next meet at 10:30 a.m on Tuesdsay, June 25, at Jefferson Place (2nd floor). The Jefferson County Jail Board meeting is also scheduled to take place that day in the same location at noon.