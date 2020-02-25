CLEARFIELD — Investigators have determined the explosion in the 300 block of E. Market Street in Clearfield that killed Shanna Carlson, 34, of Clearfield on Oct. 4, 2019 was caused by an “explosive device.”
According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, Carlson was killed by “penetrating wounds to the head and right lung due to an explosive device and the case is being ruled a homicide.”
Snyder said an autopsy was performed on Carlson at the Mount Nittany Medical Center by Dr. Harry Kamerow of State College and she signed Carlson’s death certificate Tuesday morning.
Snyder said the investigation of the death is complex and involves several federal, state and local agencies — including the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the U.S Attorney’s office, the state Attorney General’s office, the state police fire marshal unit, the Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Coroner’s office.
Special Agent/Public Information Officer Charlene Hennessy of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms in Philadelphia said the ATF can confirm it was an incendiary device, which caused the explosion and it was a deliberate act.
She said the components of the device are still being analyzed.
“So we don’t really don’t know exactly what the device was that was used yet,” Hennessy said.
She said the investigation is ongoing and cannot comment on whether or not they have any suspects in the crime.
Hennessy said the use of explosive devices are uncommon but not unheard of in these types of crimes and usually a specific person is targeted.
On Oct. 4 at 9:47 a.m. an explosion rattled downtown Clearfield, heard at several businesses located near the property. Shattered glass covered Market Street following and in the area of the explosion.
Firefighters from six departments fought the two-alarm fire that destroyed the structure and caused extensive heat damage to houses on either side.
The State Police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire along with the Clearfield Fire Department. Officials at the time said gas had been shut off to the house in July.