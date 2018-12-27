BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council met last week for a brief meeting that included approving 2019 pay rates, appointing various people to boards/commissions to fill terms that are expiring, setting the taxing ordinance to support the 2019 budget and moving some funding into higher return CD.
Council approved pay rates for administration and department heads. A cost of living increase of around 2 percent was approved.
Appointments
Council appointed the following individuals:
- Tom Dinger for a 5-year term on the Brookville Municipal Authority.
- Rick Park and Dr. Edward Richards were re-appointed to the Borough Planning Commission for five-year terms.
- Scott Seeley was re-appointed to a five-year term on the Borough’s Zoning Hearing Board.
- Judi Anthony was re-appointed to a one-year term on the Council Vacancy Board which was contingent on Anthony accepting the position.
- Eric Zents was re-appointed to a six-year term on the Police Civil Service Commission.
There is still an opening on the borough’s Zoning Hearing Board for a five-year term. Any borough resident wishing to apply, should send a resume to the attention of borough manager Dana D. Schreckengost, 18 Western Avenue, Suite A, Brookville, PA 15825.
Taxing ordinance
The council also approved the taxing ordinance to support the 2019 budget. Those taxes are: 13.49 mills for general purposes; 0.90 mills for street lighting; 1.1 mills for fire protection; 0.225 mills for the library; and 0.8 mills for debt service for a total of 16.515 mills.
In addition, the following taxes will be levied on all occupations: 30 mills for general purposes; 3 mills for street lighting and 3 mills for fire protection.
There will also be a Local Services Tax of $52 levied on all wage earners who make more than $12,000 a year. Of that $5 will be sent to the Brookville Area School District. There will also be a $5 per capita tax.
Money transfer
Borough manager Dana Schreckengost informed borough council that the borough had a CD coming due on Dec. 20. The balance of the CD is $65,000 with some added interest to roll into it. She recommended that the borough roll the money over into a 14-month CD at 2.48 percent at S&T Bank. First Commonwealth Bank also submitted two CD offers but it’s highest return was set at 2.26 percent. The board approved going with Schreckengost’s recommendation.
Resolution
The council also approved a resolution establishing a duplicate bill fee associated with the tax collector’s duties. This gives the borough tax collector the right to charge a $5 fee to any taxpayer requesting a duplicate bill of their taxes.
USDA Headquarters
Council also approved sending a letter of support for the USDA Headquarters to be relocated from Harrisburg to Clarion. It was noted that council would prefer if the headquarters was relocating to the Brookville area but the industrial park site in Clarion is already shovel-ready with road, sewer and water already in place at Trinity Park. The industrial park at Hazen, which is classified as Brookville’s industrial park, is not at that point yet.
Closing street policy
Councilman Dave Ferringer asked whether the borough should notify the neighbors on a street when the street is going to be closed down. Shreckengost noted that the borough does not typically notify neighbors but that is the responsibility of whoever is shutting down the street. The borough was called about shutting down a part of Madison Street and was informed that it would be a very short clousure but that was not the way it ended up.
Councilman Randy Bartley asked if the stipulation could be added to the street closure permit and received an affirmative answer from Shreckengost. The Street Committee was given the task of persuing the issue in more detail.
Route 322 Project
The status of the Route 322 project at the top of East Main Street was brought up. Schreckengost gave an update as it currently stands. “PennDOT is still working things out with the Municipal Authority for moving the water and sewer lines. At this point it has not gone to bid; there is no signed contract. There should have been a signed contract already and there is not. So everything’s up in the air at this point. Could they get back on schedule?Absolutely but we don’t know.”
Executive Sessions
Two executive sessions were held for the purpose of real estate and personnel. No action was taken in regards the real estate session, however council did approve the hiring of a part-time cleaning person for $11 per hour wage. The hiring was on a 45-day trial period. No name was given as the person selected for the position had not yet accepted the job.
Meeting
The next meeting of the council will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2019, in the Borough Complex.
