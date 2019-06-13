BROOKVILLE — Bike racks were discussed at last week’s Brookville Borough Councill meeting.
Pam Henderson, a member of the Redbank Valley Trail Committee, spoke about the bike rack project that is currently underway. She asked council to review a letter concerning funding and placement of the bike racks, which will be sent to Brookville store owners in an attempt to secure funds from those that would like a bike rack placed in front of their business.
Once the funds have been secured, the plan is to have the borough buy the bike racks, and install and maintain them. According to the letter, a bike rack will cost $450, and donor plaques can be part of the rack.
“I want to stress that...it’s up to each individual business owner whether they want to participate in this,” council President Phil Hynes said.
Council members debated the ownership of the bike racks in regard to them being placed on private property. The property owners have to agree and approve the bike racks being placed in front of their businesses because they own the sidewalks, but the borough maintaining ownership of the bike racks did not sit well with council members.
“I have a problem with us maintaining something that’s on private property,” said council member Randy Bartley. He then went on to explain that he didn’t understand why the council was needed in a private transaction such as this. “Somebody else is raising the money, it’s going on somebody else’s property, why is the council involved?”
Bartley would later clarify his stance on the issue, saying “I am not opposed to bike racks. I think it would be better for all parties if the council was not involved. In fact it would probably go smoother for them.”
Council solicitor James Dennison was absent and therefore unable to help answer questions on the issue, so the bike racks were tabled until Dennison can weigh in on the subject.
Riverwalk update
Council received a proposal from its engineers in March to do a concept plan and work with the Army Corps of Engineers for a proposed riverwalk. Council received an estimated cost for the riverwalk proposal of $10,550. Jefferson County gave the borough council a check for $10,500 from its Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development Act 13 funds (Marcellus Shale Impact fees), leaving council with only $50 to pay. Any costs above the $750 estimated for paperwork would have to be paid by the borough.
After some discussion about the possibility of exceeding the estimated costs, the proposal was to put to a vote. Council approved the proposal, with Dave Ferringer the lone no vote. Ferringer noted that he didn’t like the open-endedness of the proposal’s cost.