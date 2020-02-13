BROOKVILLE — At its rescheduled meeting Monday night, Brookville Borough Council approved two rezoning ordinances for advertisement.
One ordinance would rezone the Beverage-Air Co. site at 119 Progress St. from office commercial to light industrial as requested by the company. At council’s Jan. 6 meeting, Solicitor Jim Dennison had said it was his understanding that the company is seeking to expand and that the current zoning was likely a mistake and should have remained industrial which it had been before.
The second ordinance would rezone a nearby tract of land from office commercial to medium density residential as requested by the landowners, Fritz Zimmerman and Han Zimmerman. The 9.5-acre site is located at the western boundary of Progress Street. This zoning change would allow for apartment buildings and condos to be constructed.
The rezoning has already been approved by the borough Planning Commission. A hearing will be scheduled on the proposed rezoning before council votes to formally approve the ordinances.
Code enforcement officerCouncil had some discussion Monday on whether to have the code enforcement officer position remain as an independent contractor or to change it to a part-time borough employee position. The borough, which is currently without an official code enforcement officer, has made Zoning/Health Officer Emerson Turnbull the interim person to handle any calls about code enforcement.
After much debate, council decided to keep the code enforcement position as an independent contractor. The borough will now begin advertising for the position.
Shade Tree CommissionShade Tree Commission member Cindy Turnbull submitted her resignation from the commission. Council appointed John Brundege to fill the vacancy.
Old dump truckSince the borough bought a truck, it is advertising its ‘93 International dump truck with a reserve bid amount set at $5,000, according to borough manager Dana Schreckengost.
Handicap parkingThe borough has received a request from First Commonwealth Bank for a handicap parking space near the old Radio Shack store. Council decided not to designate handicap parking in the middle of the block because of having to cut the curb down and the loss of additional parking. Instead, council has approved a handicap parking sport at the corner of Main and Pickering streets, near the Gray Building.
PennSafe Inspection feesCouncil members received charts in their information packets alerting them to changes in PennSafe’s building inspection fees. The fees have been increased slightly from last year’s rates. An example given was for a new 1,500 square foot house that last year with a multiplier of 40 cents would equal a building fee cost of $600 while that same house this year with a multiplier of 42 cents will have a building fee cost of $630. Fees for new buildings include plan review, inspections and issuance of certificate of occupancy.
The fee structure provided to council noted that the minimum charge for a new stick built home remained at $450. Other minimums saw a slight increase: residential addition from $150 to $180; manufactured home with no basement from $280 to $300 and with basement, from $350 to $375. Specialized permit fees saw an increase of $5 per hour making many of them $60 per hour for 2020.
Next meetingCouncil will next meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.