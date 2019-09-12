BROOKVILLE — The Riverwalk project took a step forward last week at the Brookville Borough Council meeting.
At the end of August, council had unanimously voted to not put any borough funds into the riverwalk project. Several council members had noted that they opposed raising taxes for projects of this type.
At that time the borough’s engineers, Gwin, Dobson & Foreman Inc., of Altoona, Pa., had provided a plan but it was different from the original plan proposed by Arthur McKinley for the riverwalk. To have a third “hybrid” plan drawn up that meshed aspects of both plans would have cost the borough an additional $2,500. Council at the Aug. 20 meeting then voted not to put borough money into the project.
At last week’s meeting, council members again voted unanimously on the Riverwalk project but this time it was to approve a portion of the plan presented by the borough’s engineers. This first phase of the plan would look at a riverwalk from the newly opened kayak launch just off of S. White Street on the south side of Redbank Creek. The proposed riverwalk would then go eastward along Redbank Creek, crossing over Pickering Street and going down and around Memorial Park. A separate section at the point where North Fork Creek and Sandy Lick Creek meet to form Redbank Creek was also included in Phase I of the plan.
Council president Phil Hynes noted that a constructive meeting was held with Arthur McKinley, who first proposed the Riverwalk project, the engineers and the council’s Riverwalk committee. He noted because the two plans were so divergent there was a lot of back and forth to determine what was feasible and what was not. He noted the parts of Phase I, adding that the riverwalk “would not at this point proceed into the north side of town. That does not mean that we won’t consider going to the north side at some future date but we have to start somewhere.”
The proposed Phase I plan will now need to go to the Army Corps of Engineers to get their feedback but before the plan is submitted council will hold a public meeting on the proposal before the next council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The plan will be available before the meeting from 5-7 p.m. for anyone who would like to look at it and a public hearing will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. before the regularly scheduled council meeting at 7 p.m.
Intersection concern
A borough resident asked the council to look into the tailgating that happens along Cemetery Road during home football games. She said she attends the football games and has a problem seeing oncoming traffic when she tries to exit because of parked cars. Council asked Police Chief Vince Markle to look into it.
Police report
Markle noted that the police department had 197 calls last month. Officers issued 113 citations, 67 warnings and 22 misdemeanors. There were 198 parking tickets handed out.
He said that Officer Andrew Turnbull was the Officer of the Month and that the department attended a three day active shooter training held at Clarion University. He also informed council of his challenge to his officers in an effort to keep everyone in good physical shape to meet the challenges of the job.
Special permits
The council approved special event permits for the annual Chamber of Commerce Wine Walk and the Jefferson County Courthouse 150th Anniversary celebration.
The wine walk will take place from 12-5 p.m. on December 7, in conjuction with the annual Victorian Christmas celebration. The courthouse celebration is taking place this Friday from noon to 9 p.m.
LERTA application
Council approved a LERTA application for Penn Highlands Brookville at 88 Hospital Road. The application is for its new medical
Minimum Municipal Obligation
Council also approved a Borough 2020 Minimal Municipal Obligation for the non-uniform employees. The MMO is the state-mandated least amount a municipality must contribute to a pension plan established for its employees. This MMO is for the non-uniformed employees such as the street department.
The 2020 projection is $64,933 which is a slight decrease from 2019 because the borough had one person retire and a new person was hired. Neither one of them is taken into consideration, borough manager Dana Schreckengost said, but told council to expect a “larger jump in 2021” as the new hire will come into the calculations.
The next regular council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A public hearing is scheduled from 6:30 to 7 p.m.