BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County has entered into an agreement with Cost Management Plus, Inc., of Harrisburg.
The Jefferson County Commissioners voted in favor of hiring Cost Management Plus, Inc. to prepare an audit of the procedures of medical services operations at the Jefferson County Jail. The cost is not to exceed $6,000.
When asked by the Jeffersonian Democrat if any issues at the jail had sparked the decision to have an outside audit done, Commissioner Jack Matson said, “We’ve been looking at it for a couple of years. We first broached this subject at the end of 2016. We’re just making sure in the medical department we’re getting what we pay for out there (the jail) and the services that our inmates need.”
The audit firm, out of Harrisburg, was recommended by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania after a lead on an audit firm in State College went dead.
The medical services at the jail are contracted through PrimeCare Medical Inc., according to Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik, who added that the medical personnel are all PrimeCare employees.
County Development Council
The Jeffersonian Democrat asked the commissioners about the status of the search for a replacement for Brad Lashinsky, former director of the Jefferson County Development Council. The commissioners have had two rounds of interviews and planned to make a decision by last Thursday.
Matson said they had been “blessed with excellent candidates” applying for the position and noted, “we have a difficult decision. We’re trying to find someone but we have choices. We’re very impressed with the people who stepped up and are trying to land this position. We believe that Jefferson County will be in good shape with whoever we hire.”
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday a job offer had been made but not accepted.
Meetings
The commissioners will next meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, at Jefferson Place. The county Jail Board meeting will follow at noon.
