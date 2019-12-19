BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County residents received a bit of a gift from county leaders Tuesday with the approval of the 2020 budget.
The proposed budget had listed a 1 mill increase but after rechecking and cutting where possible, the county will only see a 1/2 mill increase in taxes this year.
Veronica McNutt, director of finance for the county, noted that the “2020 budget has been balanced with total General Fund revenues of $15,263,204 and expenditures of $15,263,204.
“In order to balance the budget, real estate taxes will increase a half mill for a total of 12.5 mills for 2020. The Debt Service 2020 expenditures budget is $1,700,205,” she said.
McNutt noted that the 1/2 mill is “equivalent to 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. So taxes for a home assessed at $50,000 will increase $25.”
Commissioner Jack Matson noted some of the issues the county was dealing with that was causing the increase was health care costs, raises that were part of the union contract, and the decertification of the old voting machines.
He noted that he and his fellow commissioners – Jeff Pisarcik and Herb Buller – as well as the county election office were glad the new voting system was used in the November General Election so that they could fix any bugs in the system.
With a larger voter turnout anticipated in 2020 because of the presidential race, Matson said additional scanners will be obtained for various precincts.
While they are happy with the way the election ran in November, Matson noted that it would still have been better if they (the commissioners) had more time to shop around for the new voting system so that they could have gotten what would have been best for the county but the mandated change also stipulated the time in which it needed to happen.
Appointments
- The commissioners appointed Lainey Fritz and Mitch Minich, both of Brookville, to serve on the Jefferson County Fair Authority for five-year terms. Both terms will expire December 31, 2024.
- They also re-appointed Jon Noonan and appointed Rose James to the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority for five-year terms. Both terms will expire on Dec. 31, 2024.
Agreement
The commissioners entered into an agreement with Heather Wells, of DuBois, to provide office cleaning services to District Judge David Inzana’s office in Reynoldsville for the period Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, in the amount of $185 per month.