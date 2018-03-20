On Monday, Brookville Borough Police reported an attack by a possible coyote.
Police reported that at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, a woman was walking near Laurel Brookelanding, in the Route 28/South Main Street area when an animal attacked from a nearby bush, biting the woman numerous times, causing injuries.
The animal, described as a medium size K-9 that was gray in color, was thought to be either a husky or a coyote.
Following the attack the woman was given a blood transfusion and had 18 stitches, Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle told Brookville Borough Council Tuesday in his report. He noted that she will also have plastic surgery in the future.
She also underwent rabies shots.
Markle noted he had heard she had already returned to work, noting with respect how tough she had to be to return to work so soon after the attack.
He told council that police officers went door to door to alert those residents in the area of the attack as a safety precaution. The department also noted the attack on its Facebook page and through various media in order to alert as many borough residents as possible.
The Brookville Police Department is working with the Pennsylvania Game Commission in setting traps and putting other things in place to entice the animal to a designated spot so they can view it.
Markle did report that there had been a sighting Tuesday morning at 6:40 below the parking lot, near the pond, at Laurelbrooke, and that it was almost definitely a coyote.
In fact, he told council members, there was an officer in place watching for the animal as he gave his report at 7:06 p.m.
Councilman Bill Kutz said he had talked with the victim’s mother and she was very happy with how the police handled the situation.
