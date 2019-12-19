BRADFORD — Kyle Gordon, assistant principal at Brookville Area High School, said, “Brookville’s newly-established DECA program showed great promise at the regional competition at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. DECA is a business and entrepreneurial club for high school students who compete in various categories based on their career and professional interests.”
The competition includes a 100 question written exam, along with professional scenarios that students must navigate and execute in front of corporate judges. Comprising Pennsylvania DECA’s District I competitors are Brookville, DuBois, St. Marys, Warren, McDowell, Smethport, Bradford and Ridgway.
Top awards for Brookville’s DECA included:
- First place in Principles of Business Management and Administration — Laura McMillen, junior.
- First place in Principles of Marketing — Bay Harper, sophomore.
- First place in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism — Colby George, senior.
- First place in Entrepreneurship — Taylor Reitz, junior.
- First place in Retail and Merchandising –Regan Ganoe, junior.
- Second place in Accounting Applications –Amanda Wolfe, senior.
- Second place in Food Marketing –Luc Doolittle, senior.
- Second place in Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making — Ian Thrush, senior, and Kyle MacBeth, junior.
- Second place in Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making — Aaron Park and David Cable, seniors.
- Third place in Human Resources Management — Rylee Stancliffe, junior.
“These students will advance to the state competition at the Hershey Lodge and Conference Center on February 19-21,” Gordon said.
Anyone who is interested in being a financial supporter of the Brookville DECA program, please contact Kyle Gordon or Melinda Burton at the Brookville Area Jr/Sr High School, 849-8372.