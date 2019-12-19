DECA club medals at regional competition
The new DECA club at Brookville Area High School came away from the regional competition with many medals, qualifying those students to advance to the state competition in February.

BRADFORD — Kyle Gordon, assistant principal at Brookville Area High School, said, “Brookville’s newly-established DECA program showed great promise at the regional competition at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. DECA is a business and entrepreneurial club for high school students who compete in various categories based on their career and professional interests.”

The competition includes a 100 question written exam, along with professional scenarios that students must navigate and execute in front of corporate judges. Comprising Pennsylvania DECA’s District I competitors are Brookville, DuBois, St. Marys, Warren, McDowell, Smethport, Bradford and Ridgway.

Top awards for Brookville’s DECA included:

  • First place in Principles of Business Management and Administration — Laura McMillen, junior.
  • First place in Principles of Marketing — Bay Harper, sophomore.
  • First place in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism — Colby George, senior.
  • First place in Entrepreneurship — Taylor Reitz, junior.
  • First place in Retail and Merchandising –Regan Ganoe, junior.
  • Second place in Accounting Applications –Amanda Wolfe, senior.
  • Second place in Food Marketing –Luc Doolittle, senior.
  • Second place in Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making — Ian Thrush, senior, and Kyle MacBeth, junior.
  • Second place in Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making — Aaron Park and David Cable, seniors.
  • Third place in Human Resources Management — Rylee Stancliffe, junior.

“These students will advance to the state competition at the Hershey Lodge and Conference Center on February 19-21,” Gordon said.

Anyone who is interested in being a financial supporter of the Brookville DECA program, please contact Kyle Gordon or Melinda Burton at the Brookville Area Jr/Sr High School, 849-8372.

