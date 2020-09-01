BROOKVILLE — Brookville’s Democratic Pick-up Center opened recently and welcomes people wanting yard signs, bumper stickers, and buttons. Located in the offices of the Taylor Law Firm, 340 Main Street, Brookville, the Center is self-service. Questions may be directed to jeffersoncountypadems@gmail.com.
Masks are required and the door will be opened after a phone call to 849-5880 during business hours.
The Democratic headquarters in Punxsutawney, 123 Mahoning St., opened several weeks ago and is staffed by volunteers. For information, contact county chairperson John Huot, 938-3967.
Our democratic system works best when voters respect all aspects of the campaign process. People are reminded that the removal of yard signs is trespassing, a violation that can incur an expensive fine.