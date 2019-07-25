BROOKVILLE — Children went in search of dinosaurs at the Brookville YMCA Digging for Dinosaurs camp held at the Discovery Kids location.
The Discovery Kids learning center functions as a preschool facility for the YMCA. The location is going into its fifth year.
Digging for Dinosaurs was the second week-long summer camp held at the center this summer. The first was a Jungle Camp. Both of these camps were geared toward children from 4 to 6 years old. A total of 13 children took part in the dinosaur camp.
The learning center was transformed for the campers to enjoy this past week. The staircase was the base for a large waterfall and jungle scene, made of paper. There were monkeys hanging from the trees, and one very large dinosaur covering the wall off to the side. A volcano was later added as part of the camp’s projects for the children.
At the Digging for Dinosaurs camp, children created a paper mâche volcano and made it erupt. The volcano then stayed in the center for the rest of the camp.
There were also several dinosaur-themed art projects during the camp. One was a watercolor painting of a volcano with dinosaurs; another was a macaroni skeleton on coffee grounds dirt. The project was part of the “dig” participants undertook in search of dinosaurs. Participants also made dinosaur planters, and planted plants in them to take home.
The learning center is run by Bobbi Reitz. During the school year she operates a five-day a week preschool from the building. It is licensed through the school district for its preschool. During the school year, there are so many children enrolled in the preschool that Reitz has to have a teacher’s aide with her.