BROOKVILLE — They’re back!
Last Thursday the popular blue tent was back on the corner of Main and Barnett streets, with familiar and new faces behind the locally-famous Dinger Dogs grill.
Former owner Pete Dinger retired in October, after cooking hot dogs for more than 40 years. He got his start cooking hot dogs for an appreciation day event held at R & D Furniture which led to requests to do them for special occasions, like open houses, birthdays, church picnics, just everything. About 20 years ago he brought his hot dogs to Main Street.
Taking over as owner of the business, which will still be known as Dinger Dogs, are Glenn and Brenda McQuown of Brookville. “We are glad to be here,” he said.
McQuown is semi-retired, but enjoys “taking care of my grandkids and working on some houses.” He currently serves as pastor of two churches, St. John’s in Sprankle Mills and Oliveburg Presbyterian Church.
McQuown said he has “always been intrigued with Pete and when it became available, it seemed an intriguing opportunity to do. Pete will be with us the next month or so.”
McQuown said he has no immediate plans to make any changes to the business. Instead, “we will continue Pete’s community service work and hopefully be able to expand that.”
Dinger Dogs will be available every Thursday morning this summer, from 9 a.m. to around 1 p.m. on the corner of Main and Barnett streets.
