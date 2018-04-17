Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.