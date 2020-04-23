BROOKVILLE — Enthusiasm for the distance learning projects was expressed by members of the Brookville Area School Board Monday night. The board held its regular monthly meeting via Zoom.
Superintendent Erich May told the board “our continuity of education plan was submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education last week. “Students in grades 3 to 12 are expected to produce high quality work,” he said. “They are not being given busywork; they are being given rigorous and relevant projects.”
Students have 20 school days, until May 8, to complete their projects. The projects will be submitted by email on May 8 or at meal delivery the following week, and will be graded by teachers the week of May 18.
Members of the board commended the administration for its efforts.
“I just wanted to thank Dr. May and the administrators for the continuity of education that they are doing,” Carol Schindler said. “There has been a lot of hard work by everybody in the school district and I think what they are doing is an amazing job.”
Fred Park said he has “three grandchildren that are involved. I have already seen some of the work that they have done. Easter dinner came from one our grandchildren working on their project, so I have already benefited from it.”
Herb McConnell said “we would all like to say thanks.”
Board president Don Gill agreed, saying, “From top to bottom. My son is doing it and he is enjoying it, and that is half the battle. Thanks very much.”
May said that while he appreciated the comments, “the faculty made this adjustment possible. Learning of any kind relies heavily on technology and we are really grateful for the hard work of our technology department.”
Looking ahead to the remainder of the school year, he said graduation ceremonies most likely will be held at the Moonlite Drive-In Theatre. “Several other schools have already secured dates at the drive-in, and Mrs. Barbazzeni was able to secure June 2 for our graduation date and June 3 as a rain date. We are not the only school planning graduation at the drive-in. But if things get back to normal, then I would definitely like to consider some other options.”
Depending on how quickly restrictions are lifted in the state, a Ketchup Kamp was approved for June 1 to 19, for remediation and special education. The traditional summer school program will be held June 22 to August 3. “Those will depend on whether we are allowed back in the buildings,” May said.
“Those plans are still developing. The flexibility of our teachers and our families are making these things possible,” May said.