CLARION — Penn Highlands Healthcare has announced that Maureen Ginsburg, DO, is seeing patients at the Penn Highlands Interventional Pain Center in Clarion.
Ginsburg specializes in pain management medicine and is board certified in pain medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
“My focus is on preventing acute painful conditions from transitioning into chronic pain syndromes, as well as using a multi-modal (the use of multiple techniques) approach to reduce chronic pain, regain function and improve quality of life,” said Ginsburg.
Ginsburg previously practiced at the Penn Highlands Interventional Pain Center in Saint Marys. Prior to joining Penn Highlands Healthcare, she was in private practice at South Hills Pain and Rehab Associates in Jefferson. She also practiced at the Center for Pain Relief in McMurray.
She earned her medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie. Additionally, she completed a pain medicine fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh and a physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital, University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, Ill.
Professional memberships include the American Osteopathic Association, American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association and Women’s Medical Network.
A native of Pittsburgh, Ginsburg currently resides there with her husband and two children. In her free time, she enjoys running and baking.
Appointments are by physician referral. To learn more about the Pain Center, call (814) 375-4045 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.