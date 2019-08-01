BROOKVILLE — Dozens of local children traveled to ancient Greece last week by way of the Evangelical United Methodist Church as they participated in this year’s Community Vacation Bible School.
The theme for this year’s VBS was “Athens: Paul’s Dangerous Journey To Share the Truth.” Lessons were based on the Apostle Paul’s second missionary journey. Children were divided into small groups representing some of the cities he visited on that journey, including Antioch, Iconeum, Colossi, Corinth, Lystra and Ephesus.
More than 50 volunteers from five area churches were on hand to lead the various activities. Each evening a different pastor offered a Bible story and prayer for the children.
A variety of activities were planned for each evening, including a celebration time with singing, the Bible story and prayer, a drama class, crafts, games and snacks.
Offerings were collected each evening to support two ministries. Half of the offering will be sent to Mark and Marcy Harris, local missionaries serving in South Africa. The other half will be sent to Samaritan’s Purse “to purchase as many chickens as possible to be sent to the mission fields,” Wendy McPherson said.
To make the offerings more interesting, the girls put their offerings in one bucket and the boys put their offerings in another bucket. The buckets were weighed each evening. After the last offering had been counted, a total of $556.21 had been collected for the missions programs, with the girls being named the winners.